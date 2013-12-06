Orders Indicator
- Indicators
- Andrey Khatimlianskii
- Version: 7.70
- Updated: 1 October 2024
- Activations: 5
i-Orders is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades.
I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers.
The features allow you to:
- change the size and location of the control buttons (Control buttons size, Control buttons corner),
- disable display of opened and closed positions (Show OPENED, Show CLOSED, Show PENDING),
- change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and loss-making buy and sell positions separately (Color for profitable/losing BUYs/SELLs),
- change style and width of the lines connecting deal open and close points (Open-Close lines width, Open-Close lines style), add text labels on that points (Open price labels width, Close price labels width),
- enable display of a profit in a deposit currency, points or % (Show profit in money/points/percents), configure profit display accuracy (Number of digits to show),
- change text font and size (Font, Font size),
- enable profit in points (Show profit in points),
- mark stop loss and take profit levels by dashes (Show SL and TP dashes) and connect them to the Open price by the configurable line (SL and TP vertical lines width, SL and TP vertical lines style),
- display expiration time of pending orders (if specified) as lines (Expiration lines width/style) with a text comment (Expiration comment),
- enable breakeven levels of buy and sell positions (BreakEven type, Line width / style, BreakEven color for BUYs / SELLs),
- select spread display mode using one of the four methods (Spread type, Width, Style, Ask color, Bid color, Rectangle color, Text color),
- display trades only with a specified MagicNumber,
- limit the displayed history depth to save PC computing resources (Max history deals),
- track cent accounts converting profit into USD.
Very good for tracking your live trades and history. Seller answer to request fast when there was an error.