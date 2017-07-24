Orders Indicator Base

5

i-Orders is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades.

I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers.

The features allow you to:

  • disable display of opened and closed positions (Show OPENEDShow CLOSEDShow PENDING),
  • change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and loss-making buy and sell positions separately (Color for profitable/losing BUYs/SELLs),
  • change style and width of the lines connecting deal open and close points (Open-Close lines width, Open-Close lines style), add text labels on that points (Open price labels width, Close price labels width),
  • enable display of a profit in a deposit currency, points or % (Show profit in money/points/percents), configure profit display accuracy (Number of digits to show),
  • change text font and size (Font, Font size),
  • enable profit in points (Show profit in points),
  • mark stop loss and take profit levels by dashes (Show SL and TP dashes) and connect them to the Open price by the configurable line (SL and TP vertical lines width, SL and TP vertical lines style),
  • display expiration time of pending orders (if specified) as lines (Expiration lines width/style) with a text comment (Expiration comment),
  • display trades only with a specified MagicNumber,
  • limit the displayed history depth to save PC computing resources (Max history deals),
  • track cent accounts converting profit into USD.


Reviews 1
Ross Rodgers
157
Ross Rodgers 2024.06.19 14:16 
 

Finally, the ultimate on-chart trade/profit labelling indicator. Many other competitor tools I have tried do not place labels for EA-initiated vs. manual trades. This one does! It is also way more robust in terms of features and customizability. For example one feature I love is its ability to combine trades that are in the same vicinity into one label calculated amount (with the number of trades in brackets). Other competitor tools place individual labels for every single trade and if they are in the same area the lables get laid on top of each other making them unreadable.. Orders Indicator Base has a beautiful solution to this problem!! Author is very responsive and helpful with feature suggestions.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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CommunityPower EA   — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tra
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Orders Indicator Base MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
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i-Orders   is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades. I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers. Features disable display of opened and closed positions ( Show OPENED ,  Show CLOSED ,  Show PENDING ), change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and loss-making buy and sell positions separately ( Color for profitable/ losing   BUYs/SELLs ), change style and width of the lines connecting deal open and
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The original Ilan EA for MetaTrader 4 This is the original Ilan EA for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal. The strategy needs no advertising as it is well known even to novice traders. Settings of the Expert Advisor The Expert Advisor can easily be set, while allowing you to adjust any important parameters of the strategy. Available Features: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy only, sell only, or both directions simultaneously; Step
Orders Indicator
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.43 (7)
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i-Orders is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades. I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers. The features allow you to: change the size and location of the control buttons ( Control buttons size , Control buttons corner ), disable display of opened and closed positions ( Show OPENED , Show CLOSED , Show PENDING ), change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and loss-making buy and sell positions se
Orders Indicator MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
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i-Orders is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades. I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers. The features allow you to: change the size and location of the control buttons ( Control buttons size , Control buttons corner ), disable display of opened and closed positions ( Show OPENED , Show CLOSED , Show PENDING ), change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and unprofitable buy and sell positions s
Binance History Loader
Andrey Khatimlianskii
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This script is designed to download a long history of cryptocurrency quotes from the Binance exchange. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want once to download the history of cryptocurrencies for charts analyzing, collecting statistics or testing trading robots in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester, or if you need to update the history not very frequently (for example, once a day or once a week). After running the script, you will have fully featured (but not automatically updated) cryptoc
Binance Quotes Updater
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
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This service is designed to stream online cryptocurrency quotes   from the Binance exchange to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want to see the quotes of cryptocurrencies in real time — in the Market watch window and on the MetaTrader 5 charts. After running the service, you will have fully featured and automatically updated  cryptocurrency charts in your MetaTrader 5. You can apply templates, color schemes, technical indicators and any non-trading tools to
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Ross Rodgers
157
Ross Rodgers 2024.06.19 14:16 
 

Finally, the ultimate on-chart trade/profit labelling indicator. Many other competitor tools I have tried do not place labels for EA-initiated vs. manual trades. This one does! It is also way more robust in terms of features and customizability. For example one feature I love is its ability to combine trades that are in the same vicinity into one label calculated amount (with the number of trades in brackets). Other competitor tools place individual labels for every single trade and if they are in the same area the lables get laid on top of each other making them unreadable.. Orders Indicator Base has a beautiful solution to this problem!! Author is very responsive and helpful with feature suggestions.

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58341
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2024.06.19 15:24
Ross, thanks for your feedback!
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