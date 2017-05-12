Orders Indicator MT5

i-Orders is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades.

I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers.

The features allow you to:

change the size and location of the control buttons ( Control buttons size , Control buttons corner ),

, ), disable display of opened and closed positions ( Show OPENED , Show CLOSED , Show PENDING ),

, , ), change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and unprofitable buy and sell positions separately ( Color for profitable/ losing BUYs/SELLs ),

), change style and width of the lines connecting deal open and close points ( Open-Close lines width, Open-Close lines style ), add text labels to those points ( Open price labels width, Close price labels width ),

), add text labels to those points ( ), enable display of profit in the deposit currency, points or as a percentage ( Show profit in money/points/percents ), configure profit display precision ( Number of digits to show ),

), configure profit display precision ( ), change text font and size ( Font , Font size ),

, ), mark stop loss and take profit levels by dashes ( Show SL and TP dashes ), connect them to the Open price by the configurable line ( SL and TP vertical lines width, SL and TP vertical lines style ),

), connect them to the Open price by the configurable line ( ), display expiration time of pending orders (if specified) as lines ( Expiration lines width/style ) with a text comment ( Expiration comment ),

) with a text comment ( ), enable display of breakeven levels for buy and sell positions ( BreakEven type , Line width / style , BreakEven color for BUYs /SELLs ),

, , ), select spread display mode using one of the four methods ( Spread type, Width, Style, Ask color, Bid color, Rectangle color, Text color ),

), display trades only with a specified MagicNumber ,

, limit the displayed history depth to save PC computing resources ( Max history deals ),

), track cent accounts converting profit into USD.



