Orders Indicator MT5

5

i-Orders is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades.

I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers.

The features allow you to:

  • change the size and location of the control buttons (Control buttons size,Control buttons corner),
  • disable display of opened and closed positions (Show OPENED,Show CLOSED,Show PENDING),
  • change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and unprofitable buy and sell positions separately (Color for profitable/losingBUYs/SELLs),
  • change style and width of the lines connecting deal open and close points (Open-Close lines width, Open-Close lines style), add text labels to those points (Open price labels width, Close price labels width),
  • enable display of profit in the deposit currency, points or as a percentage (Show profit in money/points/percents), configure profit display precision (Number of digits to show),
  • change text font and size (Font,Font size),
  • mark stop loss and take profit levels by dashes (Show SL and TP dashes), connect them to the Open price by the configurable line (SL and TP vertical lines width, SL and TP vertical lines style),
  • display expiration time of pending orders (if specified) as lines (Expiration lines width/style) with a text comment (Expiration comment),
  • enable display of breakeven levels for buy and sell positions (BreakEven type,Line width / style,BreakEven color for BUYs /SELLs),
  • select spread display mode using one of the four methods (Spread type, Width, Style, Ask color, Bid color, Rectangle color, Text color),
  • display trades only with a specified MagicNumber,
  • limit the displayed history depth to save PC computing resources (Max history deals),
  • track cent accounts converting profit into USD.


Reviews 2
Big Profit
141
Big Profit 2019.05.20 12:07 
 

Sehr guter Indicator! Sehr gute Einstellmöglichkeiten. Möchte ohne den Indicator nicht mehr traden.

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Big Profit
141
Big Profit 2019.05.20 12:07 
 

Sehr guter Indicator! Sehr gute Einstellmöglichkeiten. Möchte ohne den Indicator nicht mehr traden.

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58339
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2020.11.26 09:11
Annika, thank you for feedback!
Joerg Peter Hamann
124
Joerg Peter Hamann 2017.07.26 17:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58339
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2020.11.26 09:11
Please, give me some details. I've contacted you via PM but you didn't answer (
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