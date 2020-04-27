Pure Trend

Trend Trading.

Trend trading is a strategy that allow to trade the market by identify the direction of the price movement in near future ( according to the time frame ).

A trend is a tendency for price to move in a particular direction ( Up (as a Uptrend) or Down (as a Down trend) ) over a period of time, sufficiently for open a position and close it in profit.

This indicator is showing an Uptrend (Aqua line) and Downtrend (Magenta line).

A point of a transition from one color to another is a good time to open a position in the trend direction.

The indicator's line may be used as a StopLoss value.

Two input parameters: