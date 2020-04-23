MA Break Point is based on moving average and a priceaction logic to find the points in which the currency will probably go in a defined direction.

Inputs:

Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen.

The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when the currency cross a moving average and verify the trend with another ma.

MA Break Point can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific direction, strengthening your trading strategy.