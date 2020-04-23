Chart Reverse Point is based on moving average, volumes, and a priceaction logic to find the points in which the currency will probably go in a defined direction.

Inputs:

Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen.

The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when a specific pattern of bars is found near the moving average and the volumes are higher than a minumun defined by the indicator.

Chart Reverse Point can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific direction, strengthening your trading strategy.