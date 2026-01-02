JJP Drag Limit Tool

Advanced Trade Panel for MetaTrader 5

This MT5 trading tool adds a sleek, on-chart trade management panel designed to give you full control, clarity, and precision before you enter a trade.

With an intuitive interface, you can place limit orders directly from the chart while instantly seeing your risk, reward, and potential profit or loss — all calculated in South African Rands (ZAR).

Key Features:

On-Chart Trade Panel

A clean, customizable panel that sits directly on your chart for fast decision-making.

Drag-and-Drop Trade Levels

Three interactive lines — Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit — can be dragged directly on the chart for precise placement.

Manual Price Input

Prefer precision? Simply type your entry, stop loss, and take profit prices into the value boxes.

Real-Time Risk-to-Reward Calculation

Instantly displays: Risk-to-reward ratio Amount you are risking Potential profit if the trade hits target

Built-in Currency Calculator (ZAR)

Automatically calculates PNL in Rands , removing guesswork and speeding up trade planning.

Color Optimization Options

Multiple color themes to match your chart style and improve visual clarity.

Hide When Not in Use

One-click option to hide the panel, keeping your chart clean and distraction-free.

Designed for Precision Traders

Whether you trade intraday or swing setups, this tool helps you plan trades with confidence, control risk with accuracy, and stay disciplined by seeing the numbers before you enter the market.

Built specifically for MetaTrader 5, this panel turns trade planning into a fast, visual, and professional process.