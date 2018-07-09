Pattern Finder is a MULTICURRENCY indicator that scans the entire market seeking for up to 62 candlestick patterns in 15 different pairs/currencies all in one chart!

You can also filter the scanning by following the trend by a function based on exponential moving average.





Indicator parameters

Alerts ON/OFF:

Alert on screen ON/OFF : enables or disable screen alters.

: enables or disable screen alters.

Notification by email ON/OFF : enable or disable email alerts.

: enable or disable email alerts.

Push notification ON/OFF : enable or disable push notification on mobile.

: enable or disable push notification on mobile. Trend options:

Trend calculation ON/OFF : verify the actual trend of your currencies and notify a pattern only if it is found in the right trend; for example Evening Star is a pattern that usually indicates an inversion of the trend from bullish to bearish so it will be notified only if the actual trend is bullish; if you put this option OFF you'll recieve a notification in both case.

: verify the actual trend of your currencies and notify a pattern only if it is found in the right trend; for example Evening Star is a pattern that usually indicates an inversion of the trend from bullish to bearish so it will be notified only if the actual trend is bullish; if you put this option OFF you'll recieve a notification in both case.

Trend period calculation : trend is calculated on exponential moving average, this option is an integer type that will set the number of periods for calculation of the ema.

: trend is calculated on exponential moving average, this option is an integer type that will set the number of periods for calculation of the ema.

Number of bars to confirm the trend : is an integer that indicates the count of the consecutive number of bars that has the same trend before an alert is sent; for example if the trend is bullish and you put this value to 4 there have to be 4 consecutive bars in which the ema value of the actual bar is higher then the previus bar before a notification is sent.

: is an integer that indicates the count of the consecutive number of bars that has the same trend before an alert is sent; for example if the trend is bullish and you put this value to 4 there have to be 4 consecutive bars in which the value of the actual bar is higher then the previus bar before a notification is sent. Patterns options:

Sensivity: It's an integer number between [-5,5] that define the minumum and maximum lenght of candles characteristic for a pattern to be recognized. For patterns where is important the lenght of the body it define the minimum or maximum body dimension, for pattern where is important the the lenght of the shadows it define the minimum or maximum lenght of the shadows; higher is the number more sensitive is the pattern tracing (smaller body or shadows). Pattern with candles out of the range of sensivity will not be recognized.

It's an integer number between [-5,5] that define the minumum and maximum lenght of candles characteristic for a pattern to be recognized. For patterns where is important the lenght of the body it define the minimum or maximum body dimension, for pattern where is important the the lenght of the shadows it define the minimum or maximum lenght of the shadows; higher is the number more sensitive is the pattern tracing (smaller body or shadows). Pattern with candles out of the range of sensivity will not be recognized.

Patterns ON/OFF: Is a list of the available patterns where you choose to enable or disable them from the execution. Patterns are grouped in pairs (bearish/bullish or a pattern and his opposite).

Is a list of the available patterns where you choose to enable or disable them from the execution. Patterns are grouped in pairs (bearish/bullish or a pattern and his opposite). Currencies selection: here you can type up to 15 different currencies that are in your market, or leave it blank. The indicator will scan the specified currencies.

Here is a list of patterns implemented at the moment:





Inversion patterns

Dark Cloud Cover

Piercing Line

Evening Star

Morning Star

Bullish Belt Hold Line

Bearish Belt Hold Line

Hammer/Hanging Man

Bullish Doji Star

Bearish Doji Star

Bullish Counter Attack Lines

Bearish Counter Attack Lines

Bullish Engulfing Line

Bearish Engulfing Line

Bullish Harami Line

Bearish Harami Line

Homing Pigeon

Discending Hawk

Identical Three Crows

Three White Soldiers

Shooting Star/Inverted Hammer

Bullish Stick Sandwich

Bearish Stick Sandwich

Three Inside Up

Three Inside Down

Three Outside Up

Three Outside Down

Above The Stomach

Below The Stomach

Bullish Three Doji Stars

Bearish Three Doji Stars

Three Stars North

Three Stars South

Ladder Top

Ladder Bottom

Bullish Breakaway

Bearish Breakaway

Continuation patterns

Doji Gapping Up

Doji Gapping Down

Upside Gap Three Methods

Downside Gap Three Methods

Bullish Separating Lines

Bearish Separating Lines

Windows Rising

Windows Falling

Thrusting Line During Uptrend

Thrusting Line During Downtrend

Upside Tasuki Gap

Downside Tasuki Gap

Bullish Side By Side White Lines

Bearish Side By Side White Lines

Uptrend Windows

Downtrend Windows

Bullish Three Line Strike

Bearish Three Line Strike

Rising Three Methods

Falling Three Methods

Upside In Neck Method

Downside In Neck Method

Bullish Mat Hold

Bearish Mat Hold

High Price Gapping Play

Low Price Gapping Play

Pattern Finder will help you make the right decision by seeking all the patterns you choose on all the currencies you have selected in the current timeframe (at the moment multitimeframe is not implemented, just change the period in the chart or put it in a different chart with a different timeframe to have another timeframe scan ).

We recommend to save your input configuration (by using the save button in your input tab) for later use. Currencies have to be written exactly like in your market so watchout for uppercase/lowercase, spaces or others special characters.