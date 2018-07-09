Pattern Finder

Pattern Finder is a MULTICURRENCY indicator that scans the entire market seeking for up to 62 candlestick patterns in 15 different pairs/currencies all in one chart!

You can also filter the scanning by following the trend by a function based on exponential moving average.


Indicator parameters

  • Alerts ON/OFF:
    • Alert on screen ON/OFF: enables or disable screen alters.
    • Notification by email ON/OFF: enable or disable email alerts.
    • Push notification ON/OFF: enable or disable push notification on mobile.
  • Trend options:
    • Trend calculation ON/OFF: verify the actual trend of your currencies and notify a pattern only if it is found in the right trend; for example Evening Star is a pattern that usually indicates an inversion of the trend from bullish to bearish so it will be notified only if the actual trend is bullish; if you put this option OFF you'll recieve a notification in both case.
    • Trend period calculation: trend is calculated on exponential moving average, this option is an integer type that will set the number of periods for calculation of the ema.
    • Number of bars to confirm the trend: is an integer that indicates the count of the consecutive number of bars that has the same trend before an alert is sent; for example if the trend is bullish and you put this value to 4 there have to be 4 consecutive bars in which the ema value of the actual bar is higher then the previus bar before a notification is sent.
  • Patterns options:
    • Sensivity: It's an integer number between [-5,5] that define the minumum and maximum lenght of candles characteristic for a pattern to be recognized. For patterns where is important the lenght of the body it define the minimum or maximum body dimension, for pattern where is important the the lenght of the shadows it define the minimum or maximum lenght of the shadows; higher is the number more sensitive is the pattern tracing (smaller body or shadows). Pattern with candles out of the range of sensivity will not be recognized.
    • Patterns ON/OFF: Is a list of the available patterns where you choose to enable or disable them from the execution. Patterns are grouped in pairs (bearish/bullish or a pattern and his opposite).
  • Currencies selection: here you can type up to 15 different currencies that are in your market, or leave it blank. The indicator will scan the specified currencies.

Here is a list of patterns implemented at the moment:


Inversion patterns

  • Dark Cloud Cover
  • Piercing Line
  • Evening Star
  • Morning Star
  • Bullish Belt Hold Line
  • Bearish Belt Hold Line
  • Hammer/Hanging Man
  • Bullish Doji Star
  • Bearish Doji Star
  • Bullish Counter Attack Lines
  • Bearish Counter Attack Lines
  • Bullish Engulfing Line
  • Bearish Engulfing Line
  • Bullish Harami Line
  • Bearish Harami Line
  • Homing Pigeon
  • Discending Hawk
  • Identical Three Crows
  • Three White Soldiers
  • Shooting Star/Inverted Hammer
  • Bullish Stick Sandwich
  • Bearish Stick Sandwich
  • Three Inside Up
  • Three Inside Down
  • Three Outside Up
  • Three Outside Down
  • Above The Stomach
  • Below The Stomach
  • Bullish Three Doji Stars
  • Bearish Three Doji Stars
  • Three Stars North
  • Three Stars South
  • Ladder Top
  • Ladder Bottom
  • Bullish Breakaway
  • Bearish Breakaway

Continuation patterns

  • Doji Gapping Up
  • Doji Gapping Down
  • Upside Gap Three Methods
  • Downside Gap Three Methods
  • Bullish Separating Lines
  • Bearish Separating Lines
  • Windows Rising
  • Windows Falling
  • Thrusting Line During Uptrend
  • Thrusting Line During Downtrend
  • Upside Tasuki Gap
  • Downside Tasuki Gap
  • Bullish Side By Side White Lines
  • Bearish Side By Side White Lines
  • Uptrend Windows
  • Downtrend Windows
  • Bullish Three Line Strike
  • Bearish Three Line Strike
  • Rising Three Methods
  • Falling Three Methods
  • Upside In Neck Method
  • Downside In Neck Method
  • Bullish Mat Hold
  • Bearish Mat Hold
  • High Price Gapping Play
  • Low Price Gapping Play

Pattern Finder will help you make the right decision by seeking all the patterns you choose on all the currencies you have selected in the current timeframe (at the moment multitimeframe is not implemented, just change the period in the chart or put it in a different chart with a different timeframe to have another timeframe scan ).

We recommend to save your input configuration (by using the save button in your input tab) for later use. Currencies have to be written exactly like in your market so watchout for uppercase/lowercase, spaces or others special characters.

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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
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Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
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5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
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Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
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Support Resistance Inversion is based on supports and resistance to find the points in which the currency will probably go in a defined direction. Inputs: Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen. The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when the price cross or bounce on a support or a resistance. Support Resistance Inversion can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific direction, strengthening your trading strategy.
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Retracement Trend is based on a priceaction logic and volume of the lasts bars. Inputs: Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen. The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when a specific pattern of bar's volume is found and the price has a specific direction. Retracement Trend can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific direction, strengthening your trading strategy.
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MA Break Point is based on moving average and a priceaction logic to find the points in which the currency will probably go in a defined direction. Inputs: Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen. The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when the currency cross a moving average and verify the trend with another ma. MA Break Point can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific direction, strengthening your trading strategy.
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