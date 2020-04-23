Support Resistance Pattern
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Support Resistance Pattern is based on supports and resistance to find the points in which the currency will probably go in a defined direction.
Inputs:
- Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen.
The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when a specific pattern of bars is found near a support or a resistance.
Support Resistance Pattern can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific direction, strengthening your trading strategy.