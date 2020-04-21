SamarthaTest

* EA capable of Trading 29 pairs from Single Chart

* This is Photocopy of Samartha Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48629

* Samartha Paid is fully automatic trading system... Samartha Test EA does not take trades... But it gives same signals as Samartha paid version

* Please contact me by message or on whatsapp +919890059592 if you want to test Demo version on Demo Account for few days in live market.

* Test Version is Like Non Trading Indicator for Testing Samartha Performance in Live Market

* Various Input Settings that you can test based on your capital and risk capacity

* Please message me in case you need to know more about settings

* Single Chart EA Capable of giving signals for 29 Pairs

* Trades Strongest Currency against Weakest Currency. Hence Pair Selection is Automatic

* Gives Buy and Sell Signals as alerts and notifications

* Gives Trail SL Shifting Signals as alerts and notifications

* Gives Profit Details as alerts and notifications

* Please read details of Samartha in following Blogs

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735536, https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735537, https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735538

Open a chart, remove all indicators, and apply this EA... Please see attached image

Time frame of Chart does not matter.. Time Frame is set in Inputs.



