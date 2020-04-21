SamarthaTest
- Experts
-
- Version: 101.6
- Updated: 6 May 2020
* EA capable of Trading 29 pairs from Single Chart
* This is Photocopy of Samartha Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48629
* Samartha Paid is fully automatic trading system... Samartha Test EA does not take trades... But it gives same signals as Samartha paid version
* Please contact me by message or on whatsapp +919890059592 if you want to test Demo version on Demo Account for few days in live market.
* Test Version is Like Non Trading Indicator for Testing Samartha Performance in Live Market
* Various Input Settings that you can test based on your capital and risk capacity
* Please message me in case you need to know more about settings
* Single Chart EA Capable of giving signals for 29 Pairs
* Trades Strongest Currency against Weakest Currency. Hence Pair Selection is Automatic
* Gives Buy and Sell Signals as alerts and notifications
* Gives Trail SL Shifting Signals as alerts and notifications
* Gives Profit Details as alerts and notifications
* Please read details of Samartha in following Blogs
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735536, https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735537, https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735538
Open a chart, remove all indicators, and apply this EA... Please see attached image
Time frame of Chart does not matter.. Time Frame is set in Inputs.
Thanks for sharing, great value.