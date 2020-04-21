SamarthaTest

3.5

* EA capable of Trading 29 pairs from Single Chart

* This is Photocopy of Samartha Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48629

* Samartha Paid is fully automatic trading system... Samartha Test EA does not take trades... But it gives same signals as Samartha paid version

* Please contact me by message or on whatsapp +919890059592 if you want to test Demo version on Demo Account for few days in live market.

* Test Version is Like Non Trading Indicator for Testing Samartha Performance in Live Market

* Various Input Settings that you can test based on your capital and risk capacity

* Please message me in case you need to know more about settings

* Single Chart EA Capable of giving signals for 29 Pairs

* Trades Strongest Currency against Weakest Currency. Hence Pair Selection is Automatic

* Gives Buy and Sell Signals as alerts and notifications

* Gives Trail SL Shifting Signals as alerts and notifications

* Gives Profit Details as alerts and notifications

* Please read details of Samartha in following Blogs

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735536https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735537https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735538

Open a chart, remove all indicators, and apply this EA... Please see attached image

Time frame of Chart does not matter.. Time Frame is set in Inputs.


Reviews 6
Gino De Andrea Calvo
2468
Gino De Andrea Calvo 2020.04.28 01:55 
 

Thanks for sharing, great value.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.25 10:27 
 

Good job.

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2020.04.23 16:17 
 

Interesting! Author answers very fast. DD under control, good job! Good programmation

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.25 10:27 
 

Good job.

sama superfund
315
sama superfund 2020.05.12 03:51 
 

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juanitorsmusic
14
juanitorsmusic 2020.05.03 02:30 
 

the developer works very hard and is very friendly , but a profitable configuration has not been found yet, neither in the full version nor in the demo, the only way is to make a semi manual combination, it is frustrating to spend 401 dollars for an expert that is not profitable with just 5 activations, for now I will only put my rating here, but if in a few months it is not profitable I will put it in the full version

RDI
1482
RDI 2020.04.29 15:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gino De Andrea Calvo
2468
Gino De Andrea Calvo 2020.04.28 01:55 
 

Thanks for sharing, great value.

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2020.04.23 16:17 
 

Interesting! Author answers very fast. DD under control, good job! Good programmation

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