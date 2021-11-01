Asmani Magic Boom Crash
- Experts
- Mangesh Vasant Chinchalkar
- Version: 11.10
- Activations: 5
· Asmani Magical Profits Expert Advisor for Boom and Crash
· Index trading in Boom and Crash (BC) is High Risk and High Rewards Trading. It can give Huge Magical Profits. But it can also have higher DD.
· Please check the backtest table attached in this document. Use ONLY with capital which you can afford to lose.
· Asmani Magic EA uses “Closing of Candles” for booking Profit. Hence there is no problem of slippage on spikes in Backtests or in Real Trading
· Details Backtests reports are attached in comment no. 1
· Asmani Magic will always BUY BOOM scripts and SELL CRASH scripts. Hence there is no surprise Loss Increase due to spikes.
· Trading to be done on DMT5 synthetic account on www.deriv.com using MT5 platform
· Works on
o Boom 1000 Index
o Crash 1000 Index
o Boom 500 Index
o Crash 500 Index
· Please check all deposit / withdraw terms and method on Deriv (as per your country rules) before purchasing the EA
· Please Dont Use any BOOM CRASH Index EA with Low capital
· EA should be used on VPS
· Safe Capital required for EA is 500$ per script. E.g.
o If your Capital is 500-1000 then use only on
§ Boom 1000
o If your Capital is 1000-1500 then use only on
§ Boom 1000 and
§ Crash 500
o If your Capital is 1500-2000 then use only on
§ Boom 1000 and
§ Crash 500 and
§ Boom 500 OR Crash 1000
o If your Capital is 2000+ then use on
§ Boom 1000 and
§ Crash 500 and
§ Boom 500 and
§ Crash 1000
· Please withdraw the initial capital first with Safer mode and then Use with Aggressive / Risky mode.
I just want to report on the bad after sale service of the owner of the Asmani. The past two months this Asmani has been running in a loss. I have emailed, called and sent WhatsApp messages. He just doesn't reply or pick up the phone. I have been asking him for settings and assistance with absolutely no come back