Asmani Magic Boom Crash

· Asmani Magical Profits Expert Advisor for Boom and Crash

· Index trading in Boom and Crash (BC) is High Risk and High Rewards Trading. It can give Huge Magical Profits. But it can also have higher DD.

· Please check the backtest table attached in this document. Use ONLY with capital which you can afford to lose.

· Asmani Magic EA uses “Closing of Candles” for booking Profit. Hence there is no problem of slippage on spikes in Backtests or in Real Trading

· Details Backtests reports are attached in comment no. 1

· Asmani Magic will always BUY BOOM scripts and SELL CRASH scripts. Hence there is no surprise Loss Increase due to spikes.

· Trading to be done on DMT5 synthetic account on www.deriv.com using MT5 platform

· Works on

o Boom 1000 Index

o Crash 1000 Index

o Boom 500 Index

o Crash 500 Index

· Please check all deposit / withdraw terms and method on Deriv (as per your country rules) before purchasing the EA

· Please Dont Use any BOOM CRASH Index EA with Low capital

· EA should be used on VPS

· Safe Capital required for EA is 500$ per script. E.g.

o If your Capital is 500-1000 then use only on

§ Boom 1000

o If your Capital is 1000-1500 then use only on

§ Boom 1000 and

§ Crash 500

o If your Capital is 1500-2000 then use only on

§ Boom 1000 and

§ Crash 500 and

§ Boom 500 OR Crash 1000

o If your Capital is 2000+ then use on

§ Boom 1000 and

§ Crash 500 and

§ Boom 500 and

§ Crash 1000

· Please withdraw the initial capital first with Safer mode and then Use with Aggressive / Risky mode.



