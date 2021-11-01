Asmani Magic Boom Crash

·         Asmani Magical Profits Expert Advisor for Boom and Crash

·         Index trading in Boom and Crash (BC) is High Risk and High Rewards Trading. It can give Huge Magical Profits. But it can also have higher DD.

·         Please check the backtest table attached in this document. Use ONLY with capital which you can afford to lose.

·         Asmani Magic EA uses “Closing of Candles” for booking Profit. Hence there is no problem of slippage on spikes in Backtests or in Real Trading

·         Details Backtests reports are attached in comment no. 1

·         Asmani Magic will always BUY BOOM scripts and SELL CRASH scripts. Hence there is no surprise Loss Increase due to spikes.

·         Trading to be done on DMT5 synthetic account on www.deriv.com using MT5 platform

·         Works on

o   Boom 1000 Index

o   Crash 1000 Index

o   Boom 500 Index

o   Crash 500 Index

·         Please check all deposit / withdraw terms and method on Deriv (as per your country rules) before purchasing the EA

·         Please Dont Use any BOOM CRASH Index EA with Low capital

·         EA should be used on VPS

·         Safe Capital required for EA is 500$ per script. E.g.

o   If your Capital is 500-1000 then use only on

§  Boom 1000

o   If your Capital is 1000-1500 then use only on

§  Boom 1000 and

§  Crash 500

o   If your Capital is 1500-2000 then use only on

§  Boom 1000 and

§  Crash 500 and

§  Boom 500 OR Crash 1000

o   If your Capital is 2000+ then use  on

§  Boom 1000 and

§  Crash 500 and

§  Boom 500 and

§  Crash 1000

·         Please withdraw the initial capital first with Safer mode and then Use with Aggressive / Risky mode.

 


Recommended products
Buyers of this product also purchase
More from author
Filter:
Molly1234Olof
20
Molly1234Olof 2022.01.27 14:44 
 

I just want to report on the bad after sale service of the owner of the Asmani. The past two months this Asmani has been running in a loss. I have emailed, called and sent WhatsApp messages. He just doesn't reply or pick up the phone. I have been asking him for settings and assistance with absolutely no come back

Reply to review