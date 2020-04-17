* Single Chart EA Capable of giving signals for 29 Pairs

* Please test Samartha EA in Live Market using SamarthaTest EA which is Photocopy of Samartha Expert Advisor

Samartha Paid is fully automatic trading system... Samartha Test EA does not take trades... But it gives same signals as Samartha paid version

* Test Version is Like Non Trading Indicator for Testing Samartha Performance in Live Market

* Various Input Settings that you can test based on your capital and risk capacity

* Please message me in case you need to know more about settings

* Trades Strongest Currency against Weakest Currency. Hence Pair Selection is Automatic

* Please read details of Samartha in following Blogs

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735536, https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735537, https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735538

Open a chart, remove all indicators, and apply this EA... Please see attached image

Time frame of Chart does not matter.. Time Frame is set in Inputs.



