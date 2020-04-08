Consolidations Analysis

20 Consolidation ranges are derived using the current bid price, then adding/subtracting the input parameter from the bid price to get each consolidation range. For instance, the input parameter default is .01. If the current bid price is 1.09616 (EURUSD), then the upper limit for the first consolidation band is 1.10616 and the lower limit is 1.08616. 10 consolidation bands are above the bid price and 10 are below.

Closed prices for each period are counted within each range and the totals are shown in the top left hand corner of the screen.

This gives an indication of where the historic prices have consolidated in the past, providing one of the forces that can guide prices up or down.