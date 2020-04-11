Volume Spike Analysis

This indicator averages the last 5 bars (determined by the input parameter 'Average_Bars' defaulted at 5 which can be adjusted). Muliplies this average volume by the input parameter 'Multiply_Volume' (default 1.5), then compares this to the current volume bar.

If there is a significant increase in the current volume, the indicator is flagged.

This is to determine when the 'big players' buy/sell into the market, or if there's significant activity behind a price increase/decrease.