ICT Traders Custom Time Bar

This custom indicator I designed for Metatrader 4 to be able to easily identify Eastern Standard Time (New York Local Time) from any metatrader 4 server. But, you can use this to identify your local time by changing the time zone from the drop down menu.



It allows you to add a vertical line of any color to any particular time in the selected time zone of your choice.

It allows you to add Horizontal auto calculating Open, High, Low, and Close lines based on your selected time zone or your actual server time.





Quick Note: Always make sure to have daylight savings time turned on during daylight savings time, if using for New York Eastern Standard Time.