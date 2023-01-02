ICT Traders Custom Time Bar

5

This custom indicator I designed for Metatrader 4 to be able to easily identify Eastern Standard Time (New York Local Time) from any metatrader 4 server. But, you can use this to identify your local time by changing the time zone from the drop down menu.

It allows you to add a vertical line of any color to any particular time in the selected time zone of your choice.

It allows you to add Horizontal auto calculating Open, High, Low, and Close lines based on your selected time zone or your actual server time. 


Quick Note: Always make sure to have daylight savings time turned on during daylight savings time, if using for New York Eastern Standard Time. 

Reviews 6
Liam Nomed
28
Liam Nomed 2023.12.06 17:56 
 

Not sure why the 30 mins time delay happens upon adding the indicator, but problem is solved after restarting MT4. Having said that, i think the effort and making this available for free deserves 5 stars. Thanks!

Douglas Reyna
51
Douglas Reyna 2023.04.02 15:19 
 

Nice little program...

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2023.03.21 10:33 
 

GREAT

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Liam Nomed
28
Liam Nomed 2023.12.06 17:56 
 

Not sure why the 30 mins time delay happens upon adding the indicator, but problem is solved after restarting MT4. Having said that, i think the effort and making this available for free deserves 5 stars. Thanks!

Edmanuk
94
Edmanuk 2023.07.02 01:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Douglas Reyna
51
Douglas Reyna 2023.04.02 15:19 
 

Nice little program...

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2023.03.21 10:33 
 

GREAT

Rafal Brok
205
Rafal Brok 2023.02.12 16:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dustin Wayne Devaughn
3267
Reply from developer Dustin Wayne Devaughn 2023.02.13 02:21
Thank you for the review and I am glad that you are enjoying it.
Lamar Jackson
401
Lamar Jackson 2023.02.07 17:10 
 

ya pas de version sur MT5 ? ça saurais super

Dustin Wayne Devaughn
3267
Reply from developer Dustin Wayne Devaughn 2023.02.13 02:22
Coming very soon
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