Timeframes Top Bottom Lines
- Utilities
- Leonardo Sposina
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 12 February 2023
- Activations: 5
This utility tool draws timeframes top/bottom horizontal named lines on the chart, which highlight important regions and can assist in decision making for trading.
Inputs:
- Timeframes Top/Bottom Lines: H1 (1 hour), H4 (4 hours), D1 (Daily), W1 (Weekly), MN1 (Monthly): You can choose to enable or disable timeframes top/bottom named lines.
- Lines Color: You can choose your favorite from the available colors or type in a custom RGB color (values from 0 to 255, e.g.: 100, 128, 255).
- Lines Style: You can choose between "Solid", "Dash", "Dot", "Dashdot", "Dashdotdot".