Distance from Moving Average

This indicator measures the largest distance between a price (high or low) and a moving average. It also shows the average distance above and below the moving average.

It may come in handy for strategies that open reverse positions as price moves away from a moving average within a certain range, awaiting it to return so the position can be closed.

It just works on any symbol and timeframe.

Parameters:

  • Moving average period: Period for moving average calculation.
  • Moving average method: You can choose between "Simple", "Exponential", "Smoothed" and "Linear-weighted" moving average methods.
  • Average distance calculation period: This is the calculation period for the average distance. Options are "today", "today + yesterday", "today + past 2 days", "today + past 3 days", "today + past 4 days", "today + past 5 days" and "today + past 6 days".


Filter:
Enrico Andreas Hessel
232
Enrico Andreas Hessel 2020.10.03 15:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review