Intraday Price Variation
- Utilities
-
Leonardo SposinaSoftware Developer
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 9 October 2020
- Activations: 5
This utility tool shows the intraday price variation as a percentage. It just works on any symbol and timeframe.
Inputs:
- Font Size: You can change the font size of the price variation. Defaults to 15.
- Corner Location: You can choose between "Left upper chart corner", "Left lower chart corner", "Right upper chart corner", "Right lower chart corner" to show the information.