Ichimoku kumo multiframe
- Indicators
- Roilan Lauzardo Sotolongo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
For ichimoku lovers, I leave you this indicator that allows you to see the ichimoku kumo of the next two periods in the current period. The indicator values in periods higher than the current one are adjusted automatically, it is only necessary to enter the parameters of the main ichimoku (it has the standard parameters 9,26,52) and based on these parameters the other 2 clouds or kumo are calculated.