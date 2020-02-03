Welcome to the Gap Trading Robot wich is based on certain Gaps in the Market.

=================================





The Ea has the following settings

Recommended Time Frame EURO/USD 4Hours but works on all Pairs.

On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.

I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.

The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.

The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA

The EA can be used as Martingale

The EA can be used as trailing EA

lot increasement

Perfect for Longterm Investmens

I truly wish everyone who purchases this Robot maximum success.

Plaese be aware, that the Gaps can be different on different FX Broker.

