Gap Trading Robot
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
GAP TRADING ROBOT
Welcome to the Gap Trading Robot wich is based on certain Gaps in the Market.
=================================
The Ea has the following settings
- Recommended Time Frame EURO/USD 4Hours but works on all Pairs.
- On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- The EA can be used as Martingale
- The EA can be used as trailing EA
- lot increasement
- Perfect for Longterm Investmens
I truly wish everyone who purchases this Robot maximum success.
Plaese be aware, that the Gaps can be different on different FX Broker.
Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
Please trade responsiple.
Thank you