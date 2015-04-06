Gold Market Structure Pro

This is a professional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe.





Unlike single-logic systems, this EA simultaneously executes 14 independent trading strategies, each with its own magic number and execution logic. All strategies are built around market structure breakouts detected by the custom RecentSwingHighLowBands indicator — engineered to adapt to Gold's unique volatility profile.

This is a rule-based, risk-controlled trading system built for traders who value structure, discipline, and capital protection over hype.

Core Trading Logic

Entry Method

Pending orders only (BUY STOP / SELL STOP) — no market orders

Entries trigger only on confirmed momentum breakouts

Reduced slippage and emotionless execution by design

Risk Discipline

No Martingale

No Grid

No Averaging

Every trade includes a hard Stop Loss, Break Even activation, bar-based expiration, and optional Take Profit.

ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit

Levels adapt in real time to market volatility — no fixed pip targets.

Time-Based Trade Closure

Trades that fail to reach objectives within a defined number of bars (ExitAfterBars) are closed automatically to prevent prolonged drawdown and capital stagnation.

On-Chart Dashboard

A fully integrated, real-time control panel — no backtester or reports required.

Live metrics: Equity, Margin Level, Drawdown %, Win Rate, Profit Factor, Expectancy, Sharpe Ratio.

Manual Control Buttons

All buttons require a confirmation click before executing — preventing accidental actions.

Close Market Orders — Closes all open market positions. Pending orders remain untouched.

— Closes all open market positions. Pending orders remain untouched. Close Pending Orders — Deletes all pending BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders. Open positions remain untouched.

— Deletes all pending BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders. Open positions remain untouched. Close All Trades — Closes all open positions and deletes all pending orders simultaneously.

— Closes all open positions and deletes all pending orders simultaneously. Close Long Trades — Closes all open buy positions only.

— Closes all open buy positions only. Close Short Trades — Closes all open sell positions only.

— Closes all open sell positions only. Close Profitable Trades — Closes all positions currently in profit.

— Closes all positions currently in profit. Close Losing Trades — Closes all positions currently at a loss.

— Closes all positions currently at a loss. Close Most Profitable — Closes the single trade with the highest unrealized profit.

— Closes the single trade with the highest unrealized profit. Close Most Losing — Closes the single trade with the deepest unrealized loss.

— Closes the single trade with the deepest unrealized loss. Disable EA Trading — Stops the EA from opening new trades. Existing positions remain open and managed.

— Stops the EA from opening new trades. Existing positions remain open and managed. Enable EA Trading — Re-activates the EA after manual disable.

— Re-activates the EA after manual disable. Close All & Remove EA — Emergency action. Closes all trades and removes the EA from the chart.

Risk Management

Max Daily Drawdown Protection

Trading halts automatically once the configured daily loss threshold (%) is reached. Resets at a user-defined server hour.

Spread Filter

Blocks entries during news spikes or illiquid sessions when spread exceeds the threshold. Default: 80 pips (= $0.80 for Gold).

Friday & Weekend Protection

Stops opening new trades after a defined Friday server time

Optional forced exit of all positions before market close

Prevents weekend gap exposure

Note: All distance-based parameters (Spread, SL, TP, Distance Filters) are expressed in pips. For XAUUSD: 100 pips = $1.00.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

Account Type: ECN / Low-spread — hedging account required

Minimum Balance: $1,000 (Fixed 0.01 lot) · $10,000+ (Risk % of Equity recommended)

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 execution

Because Stop Loss levels are ATR-based and directly affect position sizing, Risk % of Equity is the preferred money management method for consistent risk exposure across all market conditions.

Key Input Parameters

MagicNumber 1–14 — Unique order ID per strategy. Do not duplicate across EAs on the same account.

mmProfMethod — Lot sizing method: Fixed Lot Size / Risk Fixed % of Equity / Risk Fixed % of Balance / Fixed Proportional. Default: Risk Fixed % of Equity.

GlobalSLMultiplier — ATR multiplier for Stop Loss distance. Higher = wider stops. (Recommended optimizable parameter)

GlobalTPMultiplier — ATR multiplier for Take Profit distance. (Recommended optimizable parameter)

GlobalBEMultiplier — ATR multiplier at which Break Even activates. (Recommended optimizable parameter)

ExitAfterBars 1 / 2 / 3 — Maximum bars a trade may remain open before forced closure (default: 8 / 16 / 24). Applied per internal strategy group.

Max Daily Drawdown % — Daily loss limit as % of account. Trading halts once breached. Default: 5.0%.

FridayCloseTime — Server time after which no new trades open on Friday. Default: 20:00. This EA was trained and calibrated on GMT+0 — adjust if your broker's server time differs.

DontTradeOnWeekends — Blocks all new entries after FridayCloseTime through Sunday. Existing positions may remain open. Default: true.

SundayOpenTime — Earliest time the EA resumes trading on Sunday. Default: 23:59. Calibrated for GMT+0 — adjust to match your broker's market open time.

ExitOnFriday — Closes all open positions at FridayExitTime. Default: true, exit at 20:00. Strongly recommended to avoid weekend gap risk. Adjust if your broker operates on a different GMT offset.

Optimization Guidelines

Optimize only the 7 Recommended Optimizable Parameters:

GlobalSLMultiplier — Stop Loss ATR multiplier

GlobalTPMultiplier — Take Profit ATR multiplier

GlobalBEMultiplier — Break Even ATR multiplier

GlobalATRPeriod — ATR lookback period

ExitAfterBars1 — Max bar duration for strategy group 1

ExitAfterBars2 — Max bar duration for strategy group 2

ExitAfterBars3 — Max bar duration for strategy group 3

Do not exceed ±10% of default values. Over-optimization degrades real-world robustness and increases curve-fitting risk.

Risk Disclaimer

Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. This EA is designed for disciplined risk management, not aggressive speculation. Always use appropriate position sizing and trade responsibly.