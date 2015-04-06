Gold Market Structure Pro

This is a professional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe.

Unlike single-logic systems, this EA simultaneously executes 14 independent trading strategies, each with its own magic number and execution logic. All strategies are built around market structure breakouts detected by the custom RecentSwingHighLowBands indicator — engineered to adapt to Gold's unique volatility profile.

This is a rule-based, risk-controlled trading system built for traders who value structure, discipline, and capital protection over hype.

Core Trading Logic

Entry Method

  • Pending orders only (BUY STOP / SELL STOP) — no market orders
  • Entries trigger only on confirmed momentum breakouts
  • Reduced slippage and emotionless execution by design

Risk Discipline

  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No Averaging

Every trade includes a hard Stop Loss, Break Even activation, bar-based expiration, and optional Take Profit.

ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit
Levels adapt in real time to market volatility — no fixed pip targets.

Time-Based Trade Closure
Trades that fail to reach objectives within a defined number of bars (ExitAfterBars) are closed automatically to prevent prolonged drawdown and capital stagnation.

On-Chart Dashboard

A fully integrated, real-time control panel — no backtester or reports required.

Live metrics: Equity, Margin Level, Drawdown %, Win Rate, Profit Factor, Expectancy, Sharpe Ratio.

Manual Control Buttons
All buttons require a confirmation click before executing — preventing accidental actions.

  • Close Market Orders — Closes all open market positions. Pending orders remain untouched.
  • Close Pending Orders — Deletes all pending BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders. Open positions remain untouched.
  • Close All Trades — Closes all open positions and deletes all pending orders simultaneously.
  • Close Long Trades — Closes all open buy positions only.
  • Close Short Trades — Closes all open sell positions only.
  • Close Profitable Trades — Closes all positions currently in profit.
  • Close Losing Trades — Closes all positions currently at a loss.
  • Close Most Profitable — Closes the single trade with the highest unrealized profit.
  • Close Most Losing — Closes the single trade with the deepest unrealized loss.
  • Disable EA Trading — Stops the EA from opening new trades. Existing positions remain open and managed.
  • Enable EA Trading — Re-activates the EA after manual disable.
  • Close All & Remove EA — Emergency action. Closes all trades and removes the EA from the chart.

Risk Management

Max Daily Drawdown Protection
Trading halts automatically once the configured daily loss threshold (%) is reached. Resets at a user-defined server hour.

Spread Filter
Blocks entries during news spikes or illiquid sessions when spread exceeds the threshold. Default: 80 pips (= $0.80 for Gold).

Friday & Weekend Protection

  • Stops opening new trades after a defined Friday server time
  • Optional forced exit of all positions before market close
  • Prevents weekend gap exposure

Note: All distance-based parameters (Spread, SL, TP, Distance Filters) are expressed in pips. For XAUUSD: 100 pips = $1.00.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
Account Type: ECN / Low-spread — hedging account required
Minimum Balance: $1,000 (Fixed 0.01 lot) · $10,000+ (Risk % of Equity recommended)
VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 execution

Because Stop Loss levels are ATR-based and directly affect position sizing, Risk % of Equity is the preferred money management method for consistent risk exposure across all market conditions.

Key Input Parameters

MagicNumber 1–14 — Unique order ID per strategy. Do not duplicate across EAs on the same account.

mmProfMethod — Lot sizing method: Fixed Lot Size / Risk Fixed % of Equity / Risk Fixed % of Balance / Fixed Proportional. Default: Risk Fixed % of Equity.

GlobalSLMultiplier — ATR multiplier for Stop Loss distance. Higher = wider stops. (Recommended optimizable parameter)

GlobalTPMultiplier — ATR multiplier for Take Profit distance. (Recommended optimizable parameter)

GlobalBEMultiplier — ATR multiplier at which Break Even activates. (Recommended optimizable parameter)

ExitAfterBars 1 / 2 / 3 — Maximum bars a trade may remain open before forced closure (default: 8 / 16 / 24). Applied per internal strategy group.

Max Daily Drawdown % — Daily loss limit as % of account. Trading halts once breached. Default: 5.0%.

FridayCloseTime — Server time after which no new trades open on Friday. Default: 20:00. This EA was trained and calibrated on GMT+0 — adjust if your broker's server time differs.

DontTradeOnWeekends — Blocks all new entries after FridayCloseTime through Sunday. Existing positions may remain open. Default: true.

SundayOpenTime — Earliest time the EA resumes trading on Sunday. Default: 23:59. Calibrated for GMT+0 — adjust to match your broker's market open time.

ExitOnFriday — Closes all open positions at FridayExitTime. Default: true, exit at 20:00. Strongly recommended to avoid weekend gap risk. Adjust if your broker operates on a different GMT offset.

Optimization Guidelines

Optimize only the 7 Recommended Optimizable Parameters:

  • GlobalSLMultiplier — Stop Loss ATR multiplier
  • GlobalTPMultiplier — Take Profit ATR multiplier
  • GlobalBEMultiplier — Break Even ATR multiplier
  • GlobalATRPeriod — ATR lookback period
  • ExitAfterBars1 — Max bar duration for strategy group 1
  • ExitAfterBars2 — Max bar duration for strategy group 2
  • ExitAfterBars3 — Max bar duration for strategy group 3

Do not exceed ±10% of default values. Over-optimization degrades real-world robustness and increases curve-fitting risk.

Risk Disclaimer

Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. This EA is designed for disciplined risk management, not aggressive speculation. Always use appropriate position sizing and trade responsibly.

Recommended products
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Forex Gump Special
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returnin
LCFGamma
Marcin Majcherek
Experts
LCF_GAMMA uses two types of Stochastic Oscillator. The LONGSHOT type, which defines the main direction and leads one position (buffer) and the PEAK2PEAK type, which acts as the main profit maker. It is good at commodities such as OIL, GOLD, SUGAR and currency pairs such like USDJPY (all M15), but occasionally needs to calibrate settings, so long-term tests in the same settings will not quite reflect its usefulness. In the screenshots, I present test results based on the 5-month period, but keep
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
RRS Impulse Plus
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Experts
RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
FREE
Artificial Neural Network Pro
Vladimir Tkach
4 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network. Network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period, which significantly increases the optimization and testing speed. It differs from the previous version by a number of additional features: works with pending orders; subsequent trades are opened with a lot increased by the specified step; moves the trade to breakeven a specified time after it was opened; closes trades at t
Grid Flat
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Expert Advisor places a grid of orders with the specified step. Orders have the take profit level set at the distance of grid step, as well as the total stop loss level for all order of the same type. Trading is performed only within the time interval specified in the settings. Once the time ends, all pending orders are deleted and all open positions are force-closed. It is not recommended to use the EA as a fully automated trading system for continuous trading, only for working in certain m
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Fujiyama
Treccante LLC
3 (2)
Experts
There may be a problem with the EA. The account has been restricted without any particular explanation, and I am unable to delete the EA. As I will be conducting an investigation, please be careful when using it. We recommend testing on a demo account. I am also restricted from posting comments, so I’m sorry that I cannot reply at the moment. Please wait for a while. A high-performance EA “FUJIYAMA” developed with cutting-edge correlation coefficient analysis algorithms, which increased $10,
FREE
Shuttle Runner
Sergey Ermolov
4 (20)
Experts
The swing strategy is the basis of the Shuttle Runner Expert Advisor . The strategy was described as far back as 2009 and is actively used by traders in the Forex market. Shuttle runner is a revised and improved version of this strategy. The basic gist of the strategy is this: This advisor should be traded  only during active market phases . And we know that the market is active during the European and American trading sessions (you can also take the Asian, but the prerequisite is the presence
FREE
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
HSS Pro Price Action EA rf
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
HSS PRO PRICE ACTION EA   - is a great intraday trading system based on the price action research! EA is working on H1 timeframe during EU and US sessions.   8 Set_files available for 8 corresponding pairs! Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action patterns - Hammer and Shooting Star which are combined with trend and scalping techniques! Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPCHF Set_file NZDUSD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file USDCHF Set_file USDJPY Set_file EURAUD Set_file EU
Parabolic Sar Advisor Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor places pending orders at the points of the Parabolic Sar indicator. After installation, it moves the order after the indicator. You can configure to open orders only BuyStop or only SellStop, if necessary. By default, pending orders are placed for both buy and sell. In addition to the Parapolic Sar indicator, this Expert Advisor uses other indicators for a more correct solution for opening a position. For example, it identifies divergences and convergences by different indicat
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Hunter on the channel breakout Bot
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
Hunter on the channel breakout Bot The Expert Advisor places the necessary amount of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders with predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit levels at the specified time daily. The EA calculates the channel width using the ZigZag indicator and sets a grid of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders according to the specified settings. The first pair of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders is placed at a predetermined distance from the channel borders. The distance is set in the per
Globus Pro
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
This Expert Advisor is the result of my observations of the market for many years. This system has been tested and optimized on real accounts, in real time. This is a very complex algorithm, which is built on 9 indicators, important levels and mathematical calculations. During trading, the robot constantly analyzes the indicators Combo Trend, Envelopes, Fractals, Parabolic SAR, Levels QP, RSI, Bears Power, Stochastic Oscillator, GLB. This affects the opening, maintenance and closing of orders.
Slope of Moving Average
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
TugOfWar
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
GridFollowWithMartingale
Milbert Cuevas Cale
Experts
Adaptive Recovery Trading System GridFollowWithMartingale  is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MT4 . It combines progressive trade scaling , dynamic risk control , and profit-locking logic to capture consistent returns in volatile markets. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions with a built-in recovery system and configurable trade direction. The algorithm has been optimized to limit exposure while maximizing daily profit potential. Key Featur
Grid EA with Smart mode
Dmitriy Tyunin
Experts
The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
Micro Martingale
Margiyono
1 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for working with all major currency pairs on all timeframes (M1-D1). Micro Martingale is a flexible concept of Martingale, which can work as Full Martingale (Average closing) or Martingale combined with trailing, stop loss and take profit, depending on parameter settings. Orders are triggered based on mathematical algorithms of price correction/reversal. The Expert Advisor will work better during high fluctuations. Warning Martingale System is at high risk. For t
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
DJ30 Picsou
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
Experts
DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor for DJ30 Trading The DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA is a robust trading tool specifically designed for the DJ30 index on the 30-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines a proven moving average strategy with an innovative auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, providing a balance between risk management and trade optimization. Key Features: Auto-Adaptative Stop Loss : The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True Range
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (5)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
More from author
NHS Risk Manager
Hope Singwe Njoyim
Utilities
NHS Risk Manager NHS Risk Manager is a streamlined trade-management and risk-control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want a cleaner and faster execution workflow with practical protection tools directly on the chart. The EA focuses on the core elements of disciplined manual trading: planning the trade visually, sizing the position correctly, protecting the account with hard rules, and managing open exposure with more structure and consistency. It is suitable for trad
FREE
NHS Prop Firm Guardian
Hope Singwe Njoyim
Utilities
NHS Prop Firm Guardian NHS Prop Firm Guardian is a dedicated, single-panel risk monitor and drawdown protection overlay for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: watch the account relentlessly, and enforce the limit the moment it's crossed — even if the trader isn't looking . It is a pure risk-monitor companion tool, not an order-entry or trade-management system: it does not place trades, manage stops, or run automation strategies. Its job is tracking Daily drawdown on the current chart symb
FREE
NHS Risk Manager Pro
Hope Singwe Njoyim
Utilities
NHS Risk Manager PRO NHS Risk Manager PRO is a professional trade-management and risk-control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: protect the account first, execute with precision second . At its center is a dedicated prop-firm compliance framework that tracks the rules that actually get funded accounts disqualified — daily drawdown, total drawdown, profit targets, and minimum trading days — and enforces them automatically instead of relying on the trader to remember the
NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro
Hope Singwe Njoyim
Utilities
NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro is a dedicated, single-panel risk monitor and drawdown protection overlay for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: watch the account relentlessly, and enforce the limit the moment it's crossed — even if the trader isn't looking . It is a pure risk-monitor companion tool, not an order-entry or trade-management system: it does not place trades, manage stops, or run automation strategies. Its entire job is tracking Daily, Weekly, and Total
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review