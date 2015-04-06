Gold Market Structure Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a professional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe.
Unlike single-logic systems, this EA simultaneously executes 14 independent trading strategies, each with its own magic number and execution logic. All strategies are built around market structure breakouts detected by the custom RecentSwingHighLowBands indicator — engineered to adapt to Gold's unique volatility profile.
This is a rule-based, risk-controlled trading system built for traders who value structure, discipline, and capital protection over hype.
Core Trading Logic
Entry Method
- Pending orders only (BUY STOP / SELL STOP) — no market orders
- Entries trigger only on confirmed momentum breakouts
- Reduced slippage and emotionless execution by design
Risk Discipline
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No Averaging
Every trade includes a hard Stop Loss, Break Even activation, bar-based expiration, and optional Take Profit.
ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit
Levels adapt in real time to market volatility — no fixed pip targets.
Time-Based Trade Closure
Trades that fail to reach objectives within a defined number of bars (ExitAfterBars) are closed automatically to prevent prolonged drawdown and capital stagnation.
On-Chart Dashboard
A fully integrated, real-time control panel — no backtester or reports required.
Live metrics: Equity, Margin Level, Drawdown %, Win Rate, Profit Factor, Expectancy, Sharpe Ratio.
Manual Control Buttons
All buttons require a confirmation click before executing — preventing accidental actions.
- Close Market Orders — Closes all open market positions. Pending orders remain untouched.
- Close Pending Orders — Deletes all pending BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders. Open positions remain untouched.
- Close All Trades — Closes all open positions and deletes all pending orders simultaneously.
- Close Long Trades — Closes all open buy positions only.
- Close Short Trades — Closes all open sell positions only.
- Close Profitable Trades — Closes all positions currently in profit.
- Close Losing Trades — Closes all positions currently at a loss.
- Close Most Profitable — Closes the single trade with the highest unrealized profit.
- Close Most Losing — Closes the single trade with the deepest unrealized loss.
- Disable EA Trading — Stops the EA from opening new trades. Existing positions remain open and managed.
- Enable EA Trading — Re-activates the EA after manual disable.
- Close All & Remove EA — Emergency action. Closes all trades and removes the EA from the chart.
Risk Management
Max Daily Drawdown Protection
Trading halts automatically once the configured daily loss threshold (%) is reached. Resets at a user-defined server hour.
Spread Filter
Blocks entries during news spikes or illiquid sessions when spread exceeds the threshold. Default: 80 pips (= $0.80 for Gold).
Friday & Weekend Protection
- Stops opening new trades after a defined Friday server time
- Optional forced exit of all positions before market close
- Prevents weekend gap exposure
Note: All distance-based parameters (Spread, SL, TP, Distance Filters) are expressed in pips. For XAUUSD: 100 pips = $1.00.
Recommended Trading Conditions
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
Account Type: ECN / Low-spread — hedging account required
Minimum Balance: $1,000 (Fixed 0.01 lot) · $10,000+ (Risk % of Equity recommended)
VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 execution
Because Stop Loss levels are ATR-based and directly affect position sizing, Risk % of Equity is the preferred money management method for consistent risk exposure across all market conditions.
Key Input Parameters
MagicNumber 1–14 — Unique order ID per strategy. Do not duplicate across EAs on the same account.
mmProfMethod — Lot sizing method: Fixed Lot Size / Risk Fixed % of Equity / Risk Fixed % of Balance / Fixed Proportional. Default: Risk Fixed % of Equity.
GlobalSLMultiplier — ATR multiplier for Stop Loss distance. Higher = wider stops. (Recommended optimizable parameter)
GlobalTPMultiplier — ATR multiplier for Take Profit distance. (Recommended optimizable parameter)
GlobalBEMultiplier — ATR multiplier at which Break Even activates. (Recommended optimizable parameter)
ExitAfterBars 1 / 2 / 3 — Maximum bars a trade may remain open before forced closure (default: 8 / 16 / 24). Applied per internal strategy group.
Max Daily Drawdown % — Daily loss limit as % of account. Trading halts once breached. Default: 5.0%.
FridayCloseTime — Server time after which no new trades open on Friday. Default: 20:00. This EA was trained and calibrated on GMT+0 — adjust if your broker's server time differs.
DontTradeOnWeekends — Blocks all new entries after FridayCloseTime through Sunday. Existing positions may remain open. Default: true.
SundayOpenTime — Earliest time the EA resumes trading on Sunday. Default: 23:59. Calibrated for GMT+0 — adjust to match your broker's market open time.
ExitOnFriday — Closes all open positions at FridayExitTime. Default: true, exit at 20:00. Strongly recommended to avoid weekend gap risk. Adjust if your broker operates on a different GMT offset.
Optimization Guidelines
Optimize only the 7 Recommended Optimizable Parameters:
- GlobalSLMultiplier — Stop Loss ATR multiplier
- GlobalTPMultiplier — Take Profit ATR multiplier
- GlobalBEMultiplier — Break Even ATR multiplier
- GlobalATRPeriod — ATR lookback period
- ExitAfterBars1 — Max bar duration for strategy group 1
- ExitAfterBars2 — Max bar duration for strategy group 2
- ExitAfterBars3 — Max bar duration for strategy group 3
Do not exceed ±10% of default values. Over-optimization degrades real-world robustness and increases curve-fitting risk.
Risk Disclaimer
Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. This EA is designed for disciplined risk management, not aggressive speculation. Always use appropriate position sizing and trade responsibly.