Order Block Draw for MT5
- Utilities
- Jorge Delgado Segura
- Version: 3.4
- Updated: 12 August 2020
- Activations: 5
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low.
As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart.
Box color depends if candle is above or below current price.
Settings/Inputs:
- Number of candles the box will extend to the right from the current / last candle.
- Color for bearish order blocks.
- Color for bullish order blocks.
- Instead of a filled box, draw it as an outlined box.
- Width of the line when drawing OB as an outlined box.
- Use the candle body to draw the box (instead of using the wicks).
- Color for bearish order blocks, when drawing as an outlined box.
- Color for bullish order blocks, when drawing as an outlined box.
- Enable drawing a mid line at 50% of the candle Open/Close.
- (Requires previous input enabled). Draw the mid line at 50% of High/Low
- Style for the mid line.
- Width for the mid line.
- Color of the mid line.
If you prefer different colors on each time frames, there is also Order Block Draw MTF.
IMPORTANT: Please remember the DEMO version will only work in the Strategy Tester.
This utility is helpful for using with ICT® or BTMM®