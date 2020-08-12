Order Block Draw for MT5

Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low.

As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart.

Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second.
If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once. 

Box color depends if candle is above or below current price.

Settings/Inputs:

  • Number of candles the box will extend to the right from the current / last candle.
  • Color for bearish order blocks.
  • Color for bullish order blocks.
  • Instead of a filled box, draw it as an outlined box.
  • Width of the line when drawing OB as an outlined box.
  • Use the candle body to draw the box (instead of using the wicks).
  • Color for bearish order blocks, when drawing as an outlined box.
  • Color for bullish order blocks, when drawing as an outlined box.
  • Enable drawing a mid line at 50% of the candle Open/Close.
  • (Requires previous input enabled). Draw the mid line at 50% of High/Low
  • Style for the mid line.
  • Width for the mid line.
  • Color of the mid line.

If you prefer different colors on each time frames, there is also Order Block Draw MTF.

IMPORTANT: Please remember the DEMO version will only work in the Strategy Tester.

This utility is helpful for using with ICT® or BTMM®

