Candle Local Time

Simple utility to help identify local time of price movements. This way you can analyze better and prepare for future movements.

Just point to the candle and it will display the time of the candle in your local time zone.





See my other products in the MQL market:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller

Thanks for checking them out.

If you have a need for something not too complex, let me know.