Easy Order NG for MT5

This EA utility helps Price Action traders calculate the risk as Big Money profesional traders do: as percentages of available funds.

Allows to visually set a desired Profit:Risk ratio, where you want your stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optionally, enable a second and third orders to be placed simultaneously with different ratios and risk percentages.

Great for BTMM®, ICT®, and other methodologies.





Very simple to use, just "point and shoot"!!! 😉 FREE limited version here.



