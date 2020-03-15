Easy Order NG for MT5

This EA utility helps Price Action traders calculate the risk as Big Money profesional traders do: as percentages of available funds.

Allows to visually set a desired Profit:Risk ratio, where you want your stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Optionally, enable a second and third orders to be placed simultaneously with different ratios and risk percentages.

Great for BTMM®, ICT®, and other methodologies.

Very simple to use, just "point and shoot"!!! 😉

FREE limited version here.


rpemjean
44
rpemjean 2023.05.17 02:50 
 

necesito asistencia aun no logro que trabaje bien alguien podra ayudarme sino para pedir devolucion de us$

Carlos Diaz
45
Carlos Diaz 2023.04.21 19:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

