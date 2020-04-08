Breakeven Calculator Indicator

Breakeven calcualtor is a Metatrader 4 indicator which calculates and displays the breakeven value for the open P&L. The value is updated dynamically based on market movements and changes. If the overall P&L is negative, the breakeven point will be displayed as a red value, otherwise green.

Besides the breakeven, the following values are also displayed:

  1. Pips sum
  2. P&L change per minute
  3. Pips change per minute
  4. P&L total
  5. Swap total
  6. Commisions total
