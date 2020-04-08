Breakeven Calculator Indicator
- Indicators
- Roy Meshulam
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Breakeven calcualtor is a Metatrader 4 indicator which calculates and displays the breakeven value for the open P&L. The value is updated dynamically based on market movements and changes. If the overall P&L is negative, the breakeven point will be displayed as a red value, otherwise green.
Besides the breakeven, the following values are also displayed:
- Pips sum
- P&L change per minute
- Pips change per minute
- P&L total
- Swap total
- Commisions total
© 2019 Roy Meshulam