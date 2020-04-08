Period Trend Indicator
- Indicators
- Roy Meshulam
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Period trend indicator calculates and displays the changes in:
- Trend
- Pips
- Standard Deviation
- Return (%)
in the following periods - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, W1, MN1, MN3, MN6, Y1 and Year to Date.
By default, the current product is used, but it can any product when you attached the indicator to the chart.
I used extensively to monitor the product changes accross multiple charts wihtout having the need to open them in paralle.
© 2019 Roy Meshulam