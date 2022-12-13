Coppock Curve Indicator

What Is the Coppock Curve?

The Coppock Curve is a long-term price momentum indicator used primarily to recognize major downturns and upturns in a stock market index. It is calculated as a 10-period weighted moving average of the sum of the 14-period rate of change and the 11-period rate of change for the index. It is also known as the "Coppock Guide."


Example of How to Use the Coppock Curve

Apply the Coppock Curve to a weekly/monthly price chart of a stock index or stock index exchange traded fund. The general strategy is to buy when the Curve rises above the zero line and consider selling when the Curve falls below zero. For investors who already own the ETF, when the Coppock curve is above zero the indicator is signaling to hold onto the investment. 

The indicator kept investors out of a portion of the 2001 and 2008 stock market declines. However, in 2016, the indicator provided a sell signal near the market bottom and then gave a buy signal a short time after at a higher price.


The Difference Between the Coppock Curve and Rate of Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The relative strength index looks at how the current price compares to prior prices, though it is calculated differently than the rate of change (ROC) indicator used in the Coppock Curve calculation. Therefore, these indicators will provide different trade signals and information.


Limitations of the Coppock Curve

The major drawback of the Coppock Curve is the event of a false signal. False signals occur when the curve quickly moves above and below the zero line. This may cause traders to make purchases, but then the indicator says to sell them again, or vice versa.

Another drawback is curve fitting, a cognitive bias. The Coppock Curve is somewhat arbitrary in its default settings, and many traders adjust those settings to change the shape of the curve to better fit historical price data. Fitting the indicator to provide the best historical signals may not produce better future signals.

The indicator is also looking at 10-, 11-, and 14-month averages. The indicator will lag in flagging major market bottoms and tops.

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Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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General Pivot Points Calculator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction Professional traders use pivot points as support/resistance levels or as an indicator of a trend. Basically, a pivot point are areas at which the direction of price movement can  possibly  change. What makes pivot points so popular is their objectivity as they are recalculated each time the price moves further. The pivot points indicator implements 5 popular pivot points calculation and drawing: Standard –  The most basic and popular type of the pivots, each point serve as an indica
Hurst Exponent Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Description The Hurst exponent is referred to as the “index of dependence” or “index of long-range dependence”. It quantifies the relative tendency of a time series either to regress strongly to the mean or to cluster in a direction. A value H in the range 0.5–1 indicates a time series with long-term positive autocorrelation, meaning both that a high value in the series will probably be followed by another high value and that the values a long time into the future will also tend to be high. A va
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Market View Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
With the Market View Indicator , you may monitor in a dedicated panel as many as products as you wish. Just add the indicator to the chart, enter the prodcuts you want to view and the change period to track and that's it. A panel will open up at the bottom of the chart which will show you per product the change in pips, the standard deviation, the return etc.  Personally, I use it to track multiple products I have positions with without having multiple charts opened up, it save me bandwith and t
Breakeven Calculator Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Breakeven calcualtor is a Metatrader 4 indicator which calculates and displays the breakeven value for the open P&L. The value is updated dynamically based on market movements and changes. If the overall P&L is negative, the breakeven point will be displayed as a red value, otherwise green. Besides the breakeven, the following values are also displayed: Pips sum P&L change per minute Pips change per minute P&L total Swap total Commisions total 2019 Roy Meshulam
Period Trend Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Period trend indicator calculates and displays the changes in: Trend Pips Standard Deviation Return (%) in the following periods - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, W1, MN1, MN3, MN6, Y1 and Year to Date.  By default, the current product is used, but it can any product when you attached the indicator to the chart.  I used extensively to monitor the product changes accross multiple charts wihtout having the need to open them in paralle.  2019 Roy Meshulam
Zhang Historical Volatility Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
In  finance , volatility (symbol σ) is the degree of variation of a trading price series over time as measured by the  standard deviation  of  logarithmic returns . Historic volatility measures a time series of past market prices.  Implied volatility  looks forward in time, being derived from the market price of a market-traded derivative (in particular, an option). In 2000 Yang-Zhang created a volatility measure that handles both opening jumps and drift. It is the sum of the overnight volatilit
Chart Overlay Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
The Chart Overlay indicator displays the price action of different products on the same chart, allowing you to evaluate how different symbols fluctuate relative to each other. You may use it to make trading decisions based on convergence / divergence of the displayed products, i.e. USDCAD - XTIUSD, EURUSD - USDCHF etc.  Usage Find overbought or oversold products Adapts to chart size, zoom and timeframe Automatic price level calculation Customizable colors Click 'c' to open underline product in s
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