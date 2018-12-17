General Pivot Points Calculator

Introduction

Professional traders use pivot points as support/resistance levels or as an indicator of a trend. Basically, a pivot point are areas at which the direction of price movement can  possibly change. What makes pivot points so popular is their objectivity as they are recalculated each time the price moves further.

The pivot points indicator implements 5 popular pivot points calculation and drawing:

  1. Standard –  The most basic and popular type of the pivots, each point serve as an indicators of possible trend reversal or continuation.
  2. Woodie -like the standard pivot points but more weight is given to the close price of the previous period.
  3. Camarilla – Set of eight very probable levels which resemble support and resistance values for a current trend.
  4. Tom Demark’s – A popular method of calculating pivots to forecast the future price of the current trend, the results are the predicted low and high of the period.
  5. Fibonnaci – Popular Fibonacci pivot points are determined by first calculating the floor pivot points and then multiplying with the 38.2%, 61.8% and 100% retracements.

Usage

  • Right click the chart and select “Show object descriptions” under Common properties.
  • Attach the indicator to the chart and select the timeframe and calculation method you want to use.
  • The indicator will calculate the pivot points and draw them as lines which will get updated depending on the timeframe you chose.

© 2019 Roy Meshulam

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Hurst Exponent Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Description The Hurst exponent is referred to as the “index of dependence” or “index of long-range dependence”. It quantifies the relative tendency of a time series either to regress strongly to the mean or to cluster in a direction. A value H in the range 0.5–1 indicates a time series with long-term positive autocorrelation, meaning both that a high value in the series will probably be followed by another high value and that the values a long time into the future will also tend to be high. A va
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Market View Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
With the Market View Indicator , you may monitor in a dedicated panel as many as products as you wish. Just add the indicator to the chart, enter the prodcuts you want to view and the change period to track and that's it. A panel will open up at the bottom of the chart which will show you per product the change in pips, the standard deviation, the return etc.  Personally, I use it to track multiple products I have positions with without having multiple charts opened up, it save me bandwith and t
Breakeven Calculator Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Breakeven calcualtor is a Metatrader 4 indicator which calculates and displays the breakeven value for the open P&L. The value is updated dynamically based on market movements and changes. If the overall P&L is negative, the breakeven point will be displayed as a red value, otherwise green. Besides the breakeven, the following values are also displayed: Pips sum P&L change per minute Pips change per minute P&L total Swap total Commisions total 2019 Roy Meshulam
Period Trend Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Period trend indicator calculates and displays the changes in: Trend Pips Standard Deviation Return (%) in the following periods - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, W1, MN1, MN3, MN6, Y1 and Year to Date.  By default, the current product is used, but it can any product when you attached the indicator to the chart.  I used extensively to monitor the product changes accross multiple charts wihtout having the need to open them in paralle.  2019 Roy Meshulam
Zhang Historical Volatility Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
In  finance , volatility (symbol σ) is the degree of variation of a trading price series over time as measured by the  standard deviation  of  logarithmic returns . Historic volatility measures a time series of past market prices.  Implied volatility  looks forward in time, being derived from the market price of a market-traded derivative (in particular, an option). In 2000 Yang-Zhang created a volatility measure that handles both opening jumps and drift. It is the sum of the overnight volatilit
Chart Overlay Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
The Chart Overlay indicator displays the price action of different products on the same chart, allowing you to evaluate how different symbols fluctuate relative to each other. You may use it to make trading decisions based on convergence / divergence of the displayed products, i.e. USDCAD - XTIUSD, EURUSD - USDCHF etc.  Usage Find overbought or oversold products Adapts to chart size, zoom and timeframe Automatic price level calculation Customizable colors Click 'c' to open underline product in s
Coppock Curve Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
What Is the Coppock Curve? The Coppock Curve is a long-term price momentum indicator used primarily to recognize major downturns and upturns in a stock market index. It is calculated as a 10-period weighted moving average of the sum of the 14-period rate of change and the 11-period rate of change for the index. It is also known as the "Coppock Guide." Example of How to Use the Coppock Curve Apply the Coppock Curve to a weekly/monthly price chart of a stock index or stock index exchange traded f
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