Local Time Ruler Chart Tool

⏱ Local Time Ruler (MT4)

Local Time Ruler is a professional utility indicator that displays your local computer time directly on the chart, using intelligent time markers automatically adapted to each timeframe.

It completely removes confusion caused by broker server time and helps traders maintain precise awareness of market sessions, candle timing, and time-based strategies.

✅ Key Benefits

Displays true local time on the chart

Automatically adapts time markers to the active timeframe

Clean, minimal and non-intrusive visual design

Zero repaint

No configuration required (plug & play)

Extremely lightweight and stable

🕒 Smart Time Logic by Timeframe

The indicator automatically adjusts the displayed time markers according to the current chart timeframe:

M1 → every 15 minutes

M5 → every 30 minutes

M15 → every 1 hour

M30 → every 2 hours

H1 → every 4 hours

H4 → every 16 hours

D1 → every 7 days (date format)

W1 → monthly markers

MN1 → yearly markers

All times are displayed using your local system clock, not broker server time.

🎯 Who Is This Indicator For?

Scalpers and day traders

Swing and position traders

Traders who follow market sessions

Traders who rely on precise candle timing

Anyone who prefers to trade using local time instead of broker time

⚠ Important Notes

This indicator does not generate trading signals

It does not open or manage trades

It is a visual and informational tool only

Works with any broker and symbol

✅ Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbols: All

Timeframes: All

🚀 How to Use

Attach the indicator to the chart No setup required Trade with clear and accurate local time reference

✅ Summary

Local Time Ruler is the ideal solution for traders who demand clarity, precision and control over time, eliminating broker time distortions and improving time-based decision making.