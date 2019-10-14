MMM Trend ACC MA
- Experts
- Andre Tavares
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA has built-in trend acceleration indicator to check the trends before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with:
- trailing Stop Loss;
- bad time to trade filter for each day of the week;
- enable and disable martingale mode;
- define the maximum spread value to trade;
- define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading;
- the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M1.
The Strategy
- This Expert Advisor uses built-in trend acceleration indicator where you can set optimized input values for best results and uses a Moving Average to confirm the prices trends;
- It is also provided by Trailing Stop Loss technology;
- You may define the time you do not want the EA to trade on each day of the week. This way, you may avoid the impact news release time and avoid false signals;
- You may avoid high spread values by defining by input the maximum spread value allowed for trading operations.
General Inputs
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value.
- Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value.
- Lots volume to trade: defines the volume of the orders of this currency pair;
- Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Maximum number of simultaneous SELL positions (-1 = free): Number of simultaneos SELL positions to open;
- Maximum number of simultaneous BUY positions (-1 = free): Number of simultaneos BUY positions to open ;
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new positons: used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Maximum Spread allowed for operations: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
- Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
- Double lots volume on gain limit (disabled if = 0): sets martingale volume limit. Set to Zero to disable;;
Bad time to trade (MARKET WATCH TIME)
- The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
- Trend Acceleration Level (1..4): this input defines the number of bars to check the trend Acceleration.
- MA Period: the period used on Moving Average calculations;
- MA shit: used shift;
- Applied Price: the price used on MA;
- Moving Average Method: Moving avarage mode;
Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15, spread 15 and Netting account mode. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as you need.