Magic Money machine MT4
- Indicators
- AMS Trading
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This Indicator calculates based on the Stochastic, Fractal and ZigZag the best possible entries in all timeframes.
Input
Stochastic Oscillator
K line period = standard is set to 10
D line period = standard is set to 3
slowing = standard is set to 4
Method = stadard is set to Linear weighted
Price value = standard is set to close/close
ZigZig settings
Depth = standard is set to 24
Deviation = standard is set to 5
Backstep = standard is set to 3
Bar filter = staard is set to 35
Alarm settings
Desktop alarm = true