Range Breakout incl Safetynet for MT4

This Expert Advisor implements the Range Breakout Strategy, a simple yet effective short-term trading strategy.

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • Fully configurable settings
  • Customizable break-even, SL, TP
  • Built-in money management
  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
  • Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
  • Trading is FIFO (NFA) Compliant


The Range Breakout Strategy

Using this strategy, the trader places a buy stop/limit just above the open price of your defined range and a sell stop/limit just below the open price.

The first stop triggered enters the trader into the trade and the other stop becomes the protective stop.

The research shows that the earlier in the trading session the entry stop is hit the more likely the trade will be profitable at the close.


Input parameters

Money Management

- fixed lotsize
- risk versus capital in % (you define the maximal risk in % per trade. The EA calculates based on the Equity and stop loss the size of the trade)

Time Management

- Range start = beginning of the range in HH:MM
- Range stop = end of the range in HH:MM
- Trade stop = from this point no new trade will be opened, running trades remains
- Position close = at this time ALL open trades will be closed

Risk Management

- TP factor in % = you define the TP range. 100% means the full range size. 150% means 1,5 times the range size
- SL Factor in % = you define the SL range. 100% means the full range size. 150% means 1,5 times the range size
- Min range in pips = the minimum range in pips. If the range is too small, there will be no trade on that day
- Max trades per day = you define the total number of maximum trades per day
- Max buy trades = you define the ratio to the max trades per day
- max sell trades

General settings

- Slippage = slippage you allow
- Magic number = unique number for the EA
- EA comment = definition/name of the EA
- Text color in App Window
- Main rectangular color
- Sub rectangular color
- show comment = show or hide the Trading window


Moving average settings

- use Moving average = activate or deactivate the filter
- Time Frame = on which time frame the filter should run. For this EA the best option is the 1 hour or 4 hour time frame
- period = choose the period for the Moving Average
- shift
- Method
- applied price












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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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