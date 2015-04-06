Range Breakout incl Safetynet for MT4

This Expert Advisor implements the Range Breakout Strategy, a simple yet effective short-term trading strategy.





The Range Breakout Strategy

Using this strategy, the trader places a buy stop/limit just above the open price of your defined range and a sell stop/limit just below the open price.

The first stop triggered enters the trader into the trade and the other stop becomes the protective stop.

The research shows that the earlier in the trading session the entry stop is hit the more likely the trade will be profitable at the close.





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