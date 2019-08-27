MAGIC Bollinger Basket

MAGIC Bollinger Basket


Tired of loosing?

Here comes the solution.

An EASY to use like the ABC fully automated EA.


The MAGIC Bollinger Basket EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the use of a martingale system as an option.

The Bollinger Band and the RSI indicator are used for entries. 


The advantage of a Basket Trader, is the function to calculate for all open trades of the same symbol and the same direction a break even point. 

From there the defined TakeProfit will start. It is like trading 1-2-3-4-5, you name it, open Positions as one single Position.

The potential of a Basket Trader is enormous. 


Example: long, TP 25 pips

EURUSD first trade at 1.125 => TP at 1.1275 trade is going in the wrong direction, but don't worry.

EURUSD second trade at 1.12, 

here the basket function starts working and calculate for both trades the following:

Break even 1.1225 => TP at 1.125



This is an EA which you set up and forget about. Let the robot do its job.


General Recommendations

Default settings recommend for EURUSD M15.


Input parameters

The product works all Forex pairs. Specify values in pips and it will automatically recalculate everything nevertheless what digit broker you are using.


You can use 3 risk levels:

1) A for Aggressive Trading Mode which includes the Mrtingale Function (the multipli will be defined by you) 

2) B for Balanced Trading Mode. The Position size quals the open position number. Trade 1 you start with 0.01 lot, means that Position 2 will have the size of 0.02 lot

3) C for the Conservative Trading Mode. You will define a Position size which will not change. All Poitions will open with the defined size.


Money Management:

you can choose between Trading Modes A, B or C.

  1. A_Aggressive Mode, B_Balance Mode, C_Conservative mode 
  2. Stopploss the standard is set to 250, to allow the Basket Trader to do his work
  3. Takeprofit the standard is se to 25
  4. Calculator for Martingale the standard is set to 25 % Trail. This results in a Multiplier for the next Martingale position of 3.
  5. Number of Max allowed trades at the same time. Standard set on 5


Bollinger Band setting:

you can choose and change the Bollinger Band Period and Deviaton. Standard is set to 20 and 2.


RSI setting:

You can choose and change the RSI Period, the High and Low Level. Standard is set to Period = 14; High = 85 and Low = 15. These settings showed the best result in EURUSD M15.


Extras:

  1. Show comment the standard is set to true. You should deactivate it when runnig the tester. In the live version it is quite usefule as it is showing:
  2. Total open buy order
  3. Total open buy lots
  4. Break Even of buys
  5. Total open sell orders
  6. Total open buy lots
  7. Break Even of sells
  8. Account balance
  9. Number of Max allowed trades 
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide LIMITED PRICE — $400 Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading https://www.
Quantum iGold MT5
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4.54 (39)
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Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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