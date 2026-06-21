Kingmaker MT4

Kingmaker – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD)

Kingmaker is a professional trading robot designed for scalping gold on the Forex market. It uses an intelligent algorithm to analyze short-term volatility and price dynamics, opening precise and rapid trades with minimal risk.

Trading signals:

Main Features:

  • Smart Entry Logic – detects impulsive price movements and reacts instantly.
  • Trailing Stop – automatically protects profit as the market moves.
  • Risk Management – automatically calculates lot size based on selected risk level.
  • Spread and Time Filter – avoids trading during high spreads or low liquidity periods.
  • Fully Automated – once launched, the EA trades independently without manual intervention.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold);
  • Timeframe: M1;
  • Minimum Deposit: $100;
  • Account Type: ECN+VPS.

Result:

Kingmaker is ideal for traders who value precision, speed, and consistency. Its goal is to turn gold’s volatility into profit — even from the smallest price movements.

Input parameters:

  • Lots — fixed trade volume;
  • Autolot — enable automatic lot calculation;
  • Risk — risk level when Autolot is enabled;
  • Magic — unique identifier for orders;
  • TrailingStop — enable trailing stop (must always be true);
  • StopLoss — stop loss;
  • Takeprofit — take profit;
  • Volatility — number of points in a bar required to open an order;
  • Slippage — allowed slippage;
  • MaxSpread — maximum allowed spread for entering a trade;
  • Step — offset for placing a pending order;
  • TrailingStopInPoints — size of the trailing stop in points;
  • TrailingStopStart — level at which the trailing stop becomes active;
  • Time_to_stop_trading — last trading time.
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