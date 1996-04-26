does not redraw signals

shows a lot of profitable signals

sends to phone and email signals

spread-specify the spread level of your broker so that the indicator can take it into account when calculating the profitability of signals.

period-period indicator.

upper_bound-upper limit of the amplitude of the dynamics.

bottom_bound-the lower limit of the amplitude of the dynamics.

Bars - the number of bars on which the indicator will be displayed and profitability calculated.

Signal-sending signals to email and phone.

inform-display potential profit on the chart.

Ready trading system that gives the trader buy and sell signals. It is enough to place the indicator on the chart, it automatically analyzes the market situation, determines the direction of the trend, calculates support and resistance levels, analyzes the price movement dynamics and shows the trader on the chart in the form of arrows the moments when it is necessary to open orders and in what direction.Trading strategies with ScalpingCircles: Trading with these signals is very simple. Add an indicator to any currency pair and look at the bottom of the chart how much profit it predicts. If the amount of profit is small or the indicator predicts a loss, we can change the currency pair or timeframe. If the amount of profit suits us, wait for a signal from the indicator. If you open the indicator settings and specify in the SIGNAL = true parameter, the indicator will send signals to our phone and email. After the indicator has given us a buy signal (blue arrow), we open a buy order and set an order volume of 0.05. Take profit set 100 points. Trailing Stop set 50 points. Stop Loss set 120 points. After the indicator has given us a sell signal (red arrow), we open a sell order and set an order volume of 0.05. Take profit set 100 points. Trailing Stop set 50 points. Stop Loss set 120 points. We can also use in trading strategy Martingale with a controlled level of loss. If the order is closed at a Stop Loss at a loss, the next order is opened with a volume twice the previous one. If the series of losing trades is 3, the next fourth order is opened from the starting volume of 0.05. This trading strategy allows you to control losses and maximize profits with minimal risk.Advantages of the ScalpingCircles indicator:ScalpingCircles Parameters: