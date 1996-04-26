SystemFibo
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator can be interpreted as a trend and channel indicator. The indicator divides the market into two parts. In one part, it is more promising to buy, the whole price zone is allocated for purchase. In the other part, for sale, there is also an entire zone. If you work with algorithms such as grids or catch-up, then this indicator is very good to use for work.