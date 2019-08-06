Multi Symbol Desk

A small panel in the left corner of the chart displays the status and statistics on open and closed orders for all traded symbols.

In the process of multicurrency trading, you need to know by what symbols the strategy gives profit or loss, how many deals and with what efficiency. It is important to see the comparative characteristics of all symbols in order to compare and analyze. This is necessary both for the operational management of open positions, and for the timely detection and removal from trading of instruments that give a loss on history.

You can set an unlimited number of symbols, the symbols are set in the settings as a string separated by a space.

The following values are displayed for each symbol.

  • Current profit on open positions
  • Number of open positions
  • Total lot for open Buy
  • Total lot for open Sell
  • Profit on closed positions
  • Number of closed positions
  • Profit factor
  • Percentage of Profit from Deposit
  • Point value
Important: the adviser performs only information functions, does not perform trading actions, therefore it cannot be tested in the strategy tester.
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The Expert Advisor trades in the direction of the current trend, the algorithm is based on calculating the width of the trading range for a given interval and assessing price movements on short time intervals. If the impulse value exceeds a specified percentage of the trading range, a position is opened in the direction of the trend. The impulses are also additionally filtered using a special technique. When evaluating impulses, the tick history inside the bar   is not used . The algorithm uses
Ace Scalper MT4
Andrey Vasilenko
3 (2)
Experts
Ace Scalper EA works on the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, EURGBP, USDCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, USDCAD and some others pairs. Timeframe M5. The strategy is based on the search of price fluctuations for the quiet period of the Asian session. During this period, there is usually no strong unpredictable price movements, which allows relatively safe scalping, with the average trade duration 1 hour. Uses tight Stop Loss, which provides deposit protection in the event of adverse developments in the market. EA does not us
Quick Lines
Andrey Vasilenko
Utilities
A simple tool for trading on trend and horizontal lines. A small panel of buttons on the chart allows you to set trigger lines in one click and track their status. Market orders open automatically when the price touches the lines. The order direction (Buy or Sell) is set by the line color when it is installed. Allows you to apply an unlimited number of lines, they will work as the price touches. You can create any graphic patterns: levels, channels, triangles, flags, grids, etc. The principle
Pulse Scalper MT4
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Pulse Scalper EA works on the EURCHF currency pair.   Working timeframe M1. The strategy is based on searching for and playing back strong price impulses in the opposite direction. Does not use tick history, uses only closed bars, so you can test using open prices. The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods that can destroy the deposit: grids, martingale, locking, sitting out without stops. Stops are fixed; in addition, a hidden algorithm is used to track positions, which closes
Ace Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Ace Scalper EA works on the GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, EURCHF . Timeframe M5. The strategy is based on the search of price fluctuations for the quiet period of the Asian session. During this period, there is usually no strong unpredictable price movements, which allows relatively safe scalping, with the average trade duration 1 hour. Uses tight Stop Loss, which provides deposit protection in the event of adverse developments in the market. EA does not use dangerous methods of trading that can destr
Euro Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades in the direction of the current trend, the algorithm is based on calculating the width of the trading range for a given interval and assessing price movements on short time intervals. If the impulse value exceeds a specified percentage of the trading range, a position is opened in the direction of the trend. The impulses are also additionally filtered using a special technique. When evaluating impulses, the tick history inside the bar is not used . The algorithm uses ex
Pulse Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Pulse Scalper EA works on the EURCHF currency pair. Working timeframe M1. The strategy is based on searching for and playing back strong price impulses in the opposite direction. Does not use tick history, uses only closed bars, so you can test using open prices. The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods that can destroy the deposit: grids, martingale, locking, sitting out without stops. Stops are fixed; in addition, a hidden algorithm is used to track positions, which closes po
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