Euro Scalper MT5

The Expert Advisor trades in the direction of the current trend, the algorithm is based on calculating the width of the trading range for a given interval and assessing price movements on short time intervals. If the impulse value exceeds a specified percentage of the trading range, a position is opened in the direction of the trend. The impulses are also additionally filtered using a special technique.

When evaluating impulses, the tick history inside the bar is not used.

The algorithm uses explicit control of bars - trading is performed on the formed bars only. This protects test and trading results from tick history errors, does not overload the terminal and increases the speed of testing and optimization as they can be run in Open prices only mode.

This EA has maintained its profitability since 2012, since its first publication for MT4, without significant algorithm adjustments and parameter optimization.

It trades relatively rarely, on average 3-5 trades per month, since strong price movements do not occur often. Historical drawdown does not exceed 25% when trading 0.1 lot per $ 1000 of the deposit. This allows you to use it both independently and as part of a portfolio of similar conservative Expert Advisors, which are based on different principles and mutually smooth out the drawdown.

It is recommended to use it in conjunction with the Pulse Scalper EA, which trades according to the opposite strategy - against the impulse.

Timeframe - M5, pair - EURUSD.

MetaTrader 4 version here.

Parameters

  • Magic - magic number allowing the EA to define its own orders in the trading platform. It is necessary when several EAs are working in a single platform or an automatic trading is combined with a manual one.
  • Percent - impulse value (% of the trading range).
  • TakePercent - take profit of opened positions (% of the impulse value).
  • StopPercent - stop loss of opened positions (% of the impulse value).
  • Stop - maximum stop loss of opened positions in points. The parameter is used if stop loss value calculated as % of the impulse exceeds this value.
  • Tral - enabling trailing stop.
  • Lots - fixed lot of opened positions if ММ is not used.
  • GMT Offset - trade server shift relative to GMT. 
  • MM - money management, set the percentage of re-investing the profit gained during trading. If ММ=1, the lot is 0.1 per each $1 000 of the deposit. If ММ=1.5, the lot is 0.15 per each $1 000 of the deposit, etc. If ММ=0, money management is not used. The trading is performed by a fixed lot set in Lots parameter.
  • SpreadLimit - maximum spread in pips. SpreadLimit = 0 - Spread filtering is disabled.
  • FillingType - method of order execution set by the broker, by default FOK for the vast majority of brokers.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nutcracker/seller


Recommended products
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Experts
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
FXGrowth2
Ngoc Ha Le
Experts
FXGrowth2 – Automated Trading Strategy FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control , with maximum account drawdown kept below 15% . To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs , derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY . Only when a currency pair meets our predefined per
EquiGuard Monarch
Ferenc Tibor Katona
Experts
EquiGuard Monarch EURUSD EA An execution-edge based trading system, utilizing tick-level market microstructure, sensitive to spread, latency, and fill quality, and reacting to internal pricing anomalies. This Expert Advisor is designed to trade real market conditions , not reconstructed historical simulations. When high-quality historical tick data is available, the EA can demonstrate very high historical accuracy and low drawdown in backtests. However, such conditions are data-dependent and
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Experts
AbacuQuant: Trading Algorítmico con "Inteligencia de Enjambre" Deja de apostar. Empieza a gestionar. La mayoría de los robots fallan por la misma razón: dependen de una sola "bala de cañón" (una operación grande) que pone en riesgo toda la cuenta. AbacuQuant cambia el paradigma. No es un simple bot; es un Marco de Trabajo Institucional diseñado para la diversificación interna y la preservación de capital. ¿Qué hace único a AbacuQuant? AbacuQuant utiliza una arquitectura de "Inteligencia d
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
The Ultimate Robot for Prop Firm & Retail Traders (US30, NAS100, US500) - A  simple subscription of $34/month. Tired of missing profitable moves on major indices? Struggling with prop firm drawdown rules? Let a professional tool do the heavy lifting. Indices Pulse is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, meticulously engineered to conquer the volatility of global indices. It's not just another EA; it's your disciplined, 24/5 trading partner designed for one purpose: to ex
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Developed with the support of advanced Artificial Intelligence tools, EURUSD London Breakout Pro delivers a clean, efficient codebase optimized for speed and stability. This Expert Advisor applies an institutional-grade risk management framework and avoids high-risk strategies such as martingale, grid averaging, or uncontrolled hedging. Built for traders who demand both precision and safety, the system combines a proven London session breakout concept with powerful en
FREE
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing co
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
PatternSense Pro
Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola
5 (1)
Experts
PatternSense Pro - Where Institutional Trading Meets Intelligent Recovery The EA That's Redefining Automated Trading Launch Special 299- First 10 buyers Only Let me introduce you to  PatternSense Pro  — the Expert Advisor that combines institutional-grade analysis with next-generation recovery technology. After 5 years of development and testing with professional traders, I've created a system that: Live Signal Sets https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ Analyzes markets like a hedge fund with 6 adapti
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Tools for earning and research. The core of the trading signals and strategy is based on the author's algorithm for the formation of price forecasting patterns. Applicable to any instrument! Supplemented with a control system based on the MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , updating and adjusting the signal as accurately as possible for the market, instrument and period of work. Eligible: All instruments in all markets (there are exceptions). Who it's for: hedge funds, fund and asset managers, investment
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, L
Extremum Save
Ruslan Papou
Experts
Version for MT4:  Extremum Save MT4  Community UP Group Join Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.   Every order is protected with low fix
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Experts
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
TrendFusion X
Daniel Mandachi
Experts
TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
Aurora Gold EA
Twin Fitersya
Experts
Aurora Gold EA – Expert Advisor Description Aurora Gold EA is an automated trading system designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, focusing on stable risk management and consistent execution . This Expert Advisor automatically opens Buy and Sell positions based on predefined trading conditions and applies a dynamic auto lot calculation of 1% equity per trade . ️ Key Features Automatic Buy & Sell Execution Trades are opened automatically without manual intervention once market conditions are m
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
Experts
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Experts
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Friendly Bot Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Friendly Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. The Expert Advisor com
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
QuanTicks Beta
Sirwan Kermanji
Experts
This exceptional expert advisor, essentially a beta version of QuanTicks, is designed to execute, close, and manage trades across various trading symbols with remarkable speed and precision. Some of the standout features of this product include: Compatibility with all trading symbols available in the forex market, encompassing commodities, currency pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies, and more; The ability to customize adjustable parameters separately and specifically for each trading symbol; T
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (100)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.61 (23)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
More from author
Euro Scalper MT4
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades in the direction of the current trend, the algorithm is based on calculating the width of the trading range for a given interval and assessing price movements on short time intervals. If the impulse value exceeds a specified percentage of the trading range, a position is opened in the direction of the trend. The impulses are also additionally filtered using a special technique. When evaluating impulses, the tick history inside the bar   is not used . The algorithm uses
Ace Scalper MT4
Andrey Vasilenko
3 (2)
Experts
Ace Scalper EA works on the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, EURGBP, USDCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, USDCAD and some others pairs. Timeframe M5. The strategy is based on the search of price fluctuations for the quiet period of the Asian session. During this period, there is usually no strong unpredictable price movements, which allows relatively safe scalping, with the average trade duration 1 hour. Uses tight Stop Loss, which provides deposit protection in the event of adverse developments in the market. EA does not us
Quick Lines
Andrey Vasilenko
Utilities
A simple tool for trading on trend and horizontal lines. A small panel of buttons on the chart allows you to set trigger lines in one click and track their status. Market orders open automatically when the price touches the lines. The order direction (Buy or Sell) is set by the line color when it is installed. Allows you to apply an unlimited number of lines, they will work as the price touches. You can create any graphic patterns: levels, channels, triangles, flags, grids, etc. The principle
Multi Symbol Desk
Andrey Vasilenko
Utilities
A small panel in the left corner of the chart displays the status and statistics on open and closed orders for all traded symbols. In the process of multicurrency trading, you need to know by what symbols the strategy gives profit or loss, how many deals and with what efficiency. It is important to see the comparative characteristics of all symbols in order to compare and analyze. This is necessary both for the operational management of open positions, and for the timely detection and removal f
Pulse Scalper MT4
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Pulse Scalper EA works on the EURCHF currency pair.   Working timeframe M1. The strategy is based on searching for and playing back strong price impulses in the opposite direction. Does not use tick history, uses only closed bars, so you can test using open prices. The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods that can destroy the deposit: grids, martingale, locking, sitting out without stops. Stops are fixed; in addition, a hidden algorithm is used to track positions, which closes
Ace Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Ace Scalper EA works on the GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, EURCHF . Timeframe M5. The strategy is based on the search of price fluctuations for the quiet period of the Asian session. During this period, there is usually no strong unpredictable price movements, which allows relatively safe scalping, with the average trade duration 1 hour. Uses tight Stop Loss, which provides deposit protection in the event of adverse developments in the market. EA does not use dangerous methods of trading that can destr
Pulse Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Pulse Scalper EA works on the EURCHF currency pair. Working timeframe M1. The strategy is based on searching for and playing back strong price impulses in the opposite direction. Does not use tick history, uses only closed bars, so you can test using open prices. The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods that can destroy the deposit: grids, martingale, locking, sitting out without stops. Stops are fixed; in addition, a hidden algorithm is used to track positions, which closes po
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review