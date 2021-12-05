Euro Scalper MT5

The Expert Advisor trades in the direction of the current trend, the algorithm is based on calculating the width of the trading range for a given interval and assessing price movements on short time intervals. If the impulse value exceeds a specified percentage of the trading range, a position is opened in the direction of the trend. The impulses are also additionally filtered using a special technique.

When evaluating impulses, the tick history inside the bar is not used.

The algorithm uses explicit control of bars - trading is performed on the formed bars only. This protects test and trading results from tick history errors, does not overload the terminal and increases the speed of testing and optimization as they can be run in Open prices only mode.

This EA has maintained its profitability since 2012, since its first publication for MT4, without significant algorithm adjustments and parameter optimization.

It trades relatively rarely, on average 3-5 trades per month, since strong price movements do not occur often. Historical drawdown does not exceed 25% when trading 0.1 lot per $ 1000 of the deposit. This allows you to use it both independently and as part of a portfolio of similar conservative Expert Advisors, which are based on different principles and mutually smooth out the drawdown.

It is recommended to use it in conjunction with the Pulse Scalper EA, which trades according to the opposite strategy - against the impulse.

Timeframe - M5, pair - EURUSD.

MetaTrader 4 version here.

Parameters

Magic - magic number allowing the EA to define its own orders in the trading platform. It is necessary when several EAs are working in a single platform or an automatic trading is combined with a manual one.

Percent - impulse value (% of the trading range).

- impulse value (% of the trading range). TakePercent - take profit of opened positions (% of the impulse value).

- take profit of opened positions (% of the impulse value). StopPercent - stop loss of opened positions (% of the impulse value).

- stop loss of opened positions (% of the impulse value). Stop - maximum stop loss of opened positions in points. The parameter is used if stop loss value calculated as % of the impulse exceeds this value.

- maximum stop loss of opened positions in points. The parameter is used if stop loss value calculated as % of the impulse exceeds this value. Tral - enabling trailing stop.

- enabling trailing stop. Lots - fixed lot of opened positions if ММ is not used.

- fixed lot of opened positions if ММ is not used. GMT Offset - trade server shift relative to GMT.



- trade server shift relative to GMT. MM - money management, set the percentage of re-investing the profit gained during trading. If ММ=1, the lot is 0.1 per each $1 000 of the deposit. If ММ=1.5, the lot is 0.15 per each $1 000 of the deposit, etc. If ММ=0, money management is not used. The trading is performed by a fixed lot set in Lots parameter.

- money management, set the percentage of re-investing the profit gained during trading. If ММ=1, the lot is 0.1 per each $1 000 of the deposit. If ММ=1.5, the lot is 0.15 per each $1 000 of the deposit, etc. If ММ=0, money management is not used. The trading is performed by a fixed lot set in Lots parameter. SpreadLimit - maximum spread in pips. SpreadLimit = 0 - Spread filtering is disabled.

- maximum spread in pips. SpreadLimit = 0 - Spread filtering is disabled. FillingType - method of order execution set by the broker, by default FOK for the vast majority of brokers.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nutcracker/seller



