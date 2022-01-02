Pulse Scalper MT5

Pulse Scalper EA works on the EURCHF currency pair. Working timeframe M1. The strategy is based on searching for and playing back strong price impulses in the opposite direction. Does not use tick history, uses only closed bars, so you can test using open prices.

The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods that can destroy the deposit: grids, martingale, locking, sitting out without stops.

Stops are fixed; in addition, a hidden algorithm is used to track positions, which closes positions at local highs and lows. Usually opens only one position at a time, in rare cases 2 through a given step. The recommended lot setting is $ 50 / 0.01 ($ 500 / 0.1) with MM enabled = 2. At the same time, the maximum relative historical equity drawdown does not exceed 20%. This allows you to use it both independently and as part of a portfolio of similar conservative Expert Advisors, which are based on different principles and mutually smooth out the drawdown. It is recommended to use it in conjunction with the EuroScalper advisor, which trades according to the opposite strategy - in the direction of the momentum. Parameters

Magic is a magic number.

Lots - fixed lot.

MM - money management, sets the percentage of reinvestment of the obtained profit in the trading process. If MM = 1, the lot is 0.1 for every $ 1,000 of the deposit, with MM = 1.5, the lot is 0.15 for each $ 1,000 of the deposit, etc. If MM = 0, money management is not used, while trading is carried out with a fixed lot.

Volatility - sensitivity of tracking price fluctuations.

Stop - stop loss.

Take - take profit.

Step - a step after which it is allowed to place the next order by a signal.

GMTOffset- time zone shift of the trade server relative to GMT.

SpreadLimit - the maximum allowable instant spread in points. SpreadLimit = 0 - filtering by spread is disabled.

FillingType - the way of order execution set by the broker, by default FOK for the vast majority of brokers.

After the purchase, contact me, I will give recommendations on brokers, if necessary, I will help to install and configure the advisor.

Recommended MM settings:

Low risk: MM = 1 - 0.1 lot per $ 1000 (1% risk per trade, drawdown up to 10% of the deposit)

Average risk: MM = 2 - 0.2 lot per $ 1000 (2% risk per trade, drawdown up to 20% of the deposit)

High risk: ММ = 3 - 0.3 lot per $ 1000 (3% risk per trade, drawdown up to 30% of the deposit)

GMTOffset timezone settings:

GMTOffset depends on the time zone shift of the trade server. GMTOffset is set to +2 by default, Eastern European Standard (Winter) Time (EET), which is used, for example, by Tickmill and RoboForex trading servers. For time zones west of GMT, the offset is specified with a minus sign, for example, USA / NewYork Eastern Time (EDT) GMTOffset = -5. For time zones east of GMT, the offset is specified with a plus sign.

If you do not know how long your trade server is running, write to me, I will help you set this parameter correctly.



