Euro Scalper MT4

The Expert Advisor trades in the direction of the current trend, the algorithm is based on calculating the width of the trading range for a given interval and assessing price movements on short time intervals. If the impulse value exceeds a specified percentage of the trading range, a position is opened in the direction of the trend. The impulses are also additionally filtered using a special technique.

When evaluating impulses, the tick history inside the bar is not used.

The algorithm uses explicit control of bars - trading is performed on the formed bars only. This protects test and trading results from tick history errors, does not overload the terminal and increases the speed of testing and optimization as they can be run in Open prices only mode.

This EA has maintained its profitability since 2012, since its first publication, without significant algorithm adjustments and parameter optimization.

It trades relatively rarely, on average 3-5 trades per month, since strong price movements do not occur often. Historical drawdown does not exceed 25% when trading 0.1 lot per $ 1000 of the deposit. This allows you to use it both independently and as part of a portfolio of similar conservative Expert Advisors, which are based on different principles and mutually smooth out the drawdown.

Timeframe - M5, pair - EURUSD.

MetaTrader 5 version here.

Parameters

  • Magic - magic number allowing the EA to define its own orders in the trading platform. It is necessary when several EAs are working in a single platform or an automatic trading is combined with a manual one.
  • Percent - impulse value (% of the trading range).
  • TakePercent - take profit for newly opened positions (% of the impulse value).
  • StopPercent - stop loss for newly opened positions (% of the impulse value).
  • Stop - maximum stop loss of the newly opened positions in points. The parameter is used if stop loss value calculated as % of the impulse exceeds this value.
  • Tral - trailing stop level in points.
  • Lots - fixed lot of the newly opened positions if ММ is not used.
  • PartCloseLevels - number of levels for closing by profit. 
  • DigitsInLot - number of decimal places in a lot. 
  • GMT Offset - trade server shift relative to GMT. 
  • MM - money management; set the percentage of re-investing the profit gained during trading. If ММ=1, the lot is 0.1 per each $1 000 of the deposit. If ММ=1.5, the lot is 0.15 per each $1 000 of the deposit, etc. If ММ=0, money management is not used. The trading is performed by a fixed lot set in Lots parameter.
  • Info - show/hide the info panel on the chart.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nutcracker/seller

Recommended products
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Experts
Automate Your Fimathe MT4 Strategy - Trade with Efficiency and Precision Description: The Fimathe Strategy is widely recognized for its profitability but is also known for requiring long hours of market monitoring. To address this issue, we introduce Fimathe MT4, a robot that automates the execution of your strategy. How It Works: Fimathe MT4 operates in "semiautomatic" mode. You conduct your analysis, and the robot executes trades based on it. Advantages: Eliminate the need to wait for hours
MaxProfitDz v4
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
MaxProfitDZ Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.4     Recommendations Symbol: ALL PAIRS ..i Recommended    EURUSD. Time Frame:1M. Brokers: ALL brokers .  low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage Minimum Deposit Recommended :   $500 USD  Lot Size for 500$   : 0.01  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 0.1-2 points. A very fast VPS is required Parameters EA TrendON=true (Read the  note ) MMType = 2 LotMultiplikator = 1 LotConst_or_not = TRUE Take profit :5-10 pips  for accounts with five
EA Permanent FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
2 (1)
Experts
This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm. This demo version trades USDJPY. Features It does not use Martingale; No grid; No scalping; No excessive parameters; Fixed lot; No complicated settings. Trades are usually opened infrequently. Orders may remain open for a few days for obtaining greater profit. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 20. Deals are closed by T
FREE
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
BreakBot
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
AI Holy Grail
Prawit Nimwong
Experts
***Importanr_1*** USE : All Time Frame M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN Lot size , Slippage > 1,000 for BTCUSD and Magic number can be adjusted. XAUUSD (GOLD) ,EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,GBPJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,BTCUSD +++Set Parameter+++ 1.Set Fixed Lot = 0.01  ( Lot size 0.0 = Martingale system ) 2.Set Slippage = 1,000-10,000 ( For XAUUSD,ฺBTCUSD) 3.Set Max Spread =  100-1,000 ( For XAUUSD,ฺBTCUSD) ***Importanr_2*** Forex Trading Warning: Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not
ForexTrendex
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Experts
Welcome. ForexTrendex is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks. Please,note   that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in ever
MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Sign
Quantumcross
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
QuantumCross – The EA You’ve Been Looking For! REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/quantumcross/11745157 Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Ideal timeframe: M15 ️ Recommended Risk & Leverage Settings To ensure smooth operation and avoid free margin issues, please consider the following recommendations: Leverage 1:100 → Safe to use up to significant risk even on accounts starting from $1000 . Leverage 1:500  → $500 Our EA automatically def
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Golden Mean MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Mean MT4 : Your Personal Forex Trading Coach Golden Mean MT4 is more than just an automated platform; it's your personal transmuter in the volatile world of Forex. It's designed not for predictions, but to transform the unpredictability of currency movements into profitable trades. Based on the harmony of advanced algorithms and a deep understanding of market realities, this tool will become your reliable guide in the turbulent waters of trading, opening new horizons for both beginners an
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Gold Go Goal
Kittipong Runganotipanich
Experts
GOLD GO GOAL ( GGG SYSTEM ) NEW RELEASES..!! Updated June 2020 Pure Indicator Technical Not  Martingale Not  Hedging Not  Grid Less  risk / More  reward Lots Size : 200 $ / 0.01 standard lots Currency : best on GOLD (XAUUSD) & SILVER (XAGUSD) **********  : ( not recommended ) NZD , JPY , CHF  Time Frame : H1 ( recommended ) or higher Survive on Sideway / Strong gain on Trend / Lower Drawdown ( less than 30% )
Inquisitor ECN
Yury Salikaev
Experts
A non-indicator trading expert that works after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on accounts with low spreads with or without commission    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500 Differences from EA Inquisitor Lite: - commission accounting, the algorithm is adapted to work on ECN, Raw-spread accounts with a spread close to zero; -  prohibition of entries in the direction of trend departure in Murrey reversal zones; - the option to work with virtual Stop-Loss
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
DSvoltage
Aliaksei Karalkou
Experts
The DCvoltage expert Advisor uses the MACD indicator. The trading volume depends on the result of previous trades and the size of the auto Lot size indicator. The DCvoltage expert Advisor hedges the position size and direction due to blocked orders.  There are trailing positions, floating profit, fixed stop and fixed profit. It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time. Metod_1                                            Marcet order Metod_2                         
Bitcoin Trend Switch EA MT4
Song Jinwook
Experts
Bitcoin Trend Switch EA MT4 Hello traders! We've finished developing the best EA of Bitcoin! Enter based on self-developed curvature signals! Inspired by the movement of the rubber band, several laws of physics were applied! Entry: Enter trend direction after S_kappa calculation Protection: Martin Gale phase stop, consecutive total loss stop Symbols: BTC recommended ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ Default setting value TF for signal calc (independent of chart)  = PERIOD_H1 ATR lookbac
Megalodon EA MT4
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
Experts
Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 4, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Sonic MT4
Jalaluddin Raheemi
1 (1)
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new (M
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
MA turn and 1 to 6 MA trend and 3 SL and RSI EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54925 Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Második felvétel. A videóban csak a 3 SL számít a végén magyarázatnak. A robotban nem ez a kereskedési vásárlás működik. Hanem amit fent mutattam. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s   Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Extremum Save MT4
Ruslan Papou
Experts
Version for MT5:   Extremum Save Community UP Group Join Extremum Save   - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save   does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years.   Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save   does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.     Every order is protected with l
Multi Indicator Bear Version
Vincenzo Tignola
4.5 (2)
Experts
ON THIS LINK YOU CAN FIND NEW VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022 /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/
FREE
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.87 (15)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
The Simple Worker
Anatoliy Ryzhakov
Experts
The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold. The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money. Inside, it includes: a limit on the maximum number of orders; a profit target for the whole basket in account currency; equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed. It is not a “magic button”, but a tool f
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Flash sale 24 hours - Only $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to run for the HFT challenge, trading with the US30 pair. For more top Expert Advisors and Indicators, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller I am Los, please subscribe to receive more updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ What is HFT? High-frequency trading (HFT) is a trading method that utilizes powerful computer programs to execute a large number
Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
Mark Nicole Olarte
Experts
THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING "Stop Guessing. Start Winning with the Truth." Pure Mathematics. Zero Indicators. Professional Edge. -------------------------------------------------- INTRODUCTION -------------------------------------------------- "If you don't know who the sucker at the table is... it's probably you." Dear Trader, Let’s be brutally honest. Why are you here?  Most people start trading because they want freedom. They want to fire their boss,  travel the world, and
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Experts
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art AI Advanced Intelligence Trader - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies:
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
More from author
Ace Scalper MT4
Andrey Vasilenko
3 (2)
Experts
Ace Scalper EA works on the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, EURGBP, USDCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, USDCAD and some others pairs. Timeframe M5. The strategy is based on the search of price fluctuations for the quiet period of the Asian session. During this period, there is usually no strong unpredictable price movements, which allows relatively safe scalping, with the average trade duration 1 hour. Uses tight Stop Loss, which provides deposit protection in the event of adverse developments in the market. EA does not us
Quick Lines
Andrey Vasilenko
Utilities
A simple tool for trading on trend and horizontal lines. A small panel of buttons on the chart allows you to set trigger lines in one click and track their status. Market orders open automatically when the price touches the lines. The order direction (Buy or Sell) is set by the line color when it is installed. Allows you to apply an unlimited number of lines, they will work as the price touches. You can create any graphic patterns: levels, channels, triangles, flags, grids, etc. The principle
Multi Symbol Desk
Andrey Vasilenko
Utilities
A small panel in the left corner of the chart displays the status and statistics on open and closed orders for all traded symbols. In the process of multicurrency trading, you need to know by what symbols the strategy gives profit or loss, how many deals and with what efficiency. It is important to see the comparative characteristics of all symbols in order to compare and analyze. This is necessary both for the operational management of open positions, and for the timely detection and removal f
Pulse Scalper MT4
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Pulse Scalper EA works on the EURCHF currency pair.   Working timeframe M1. The strategy is based on searching for and playing back strong price impulses in the opposite direction. Does not use tick history, uses only closed bars, so you can test using open prices. The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods that can destroy the deposit: grids, martingale, locking, sitting out without stops. Stops are fixed; in addition, a hidden algorithm is used to track positions, which closes
Ace Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Ace Scalper EA works on the GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, EURCHF . Timeframe M5. The strategy is based on the search of price fluctuations for the quiet period of the Asian session. During this period, there is usually no strong unpredictable price movements, which allows relatively safe scalping, with the average trade duration 1 hour. Uses tight Stop Loss, which provides deposit protection in the event of adverse developments in the market. EA does not use dangerous methods of trading that can destr
Euro Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades in the direction of the current trend, the algorithm is based on calculating the width of the trading range for a given interval and assessing price movements on short time intervals. If the impulse value exceeds a specified percentage of the trading range, a position is opened in the direction of the trend. The impulses are also additionally filtered using a special technique. When evaluating impulses, the tick history inside the bar is not used . The algorithm uses ex
Pulse Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Pulse Scalper EA works on the EURCHF currency pair. Working timeframe M1. The strategy is based on searching for and playing back strong price impulses in the opposite direction. Does not use tick history, uses only closed bars, so you can test using open prices. The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods that can destroy the deposit: grids, martingale, locking, sitting out without stops. Stops are fixed; in addition, a hidden algorithm is used to track positions, which closes po
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review