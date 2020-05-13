Thermometer of Market

This indicator provide two algorithms, Pivot Point and ATR, you can switch between the two algorithms at any time.

Support Levels

P=(LastClose+LastHigh+LastLow)/3;





S1=2*P-LastHigh;

S2=P-(LastHigh-LastLow);

S3=(2*P)-((2*LastHigh)-LastLow);

Resistance Levels





R1=2*P-LastLow;

R2=P+(LastHigh-LastLow);

R3=(2*P)+(LastHigh-(2*LastLow));

the defaut is yersterday's prices, and there have a modified interface to set any price you need.





ATR：

The ATR value takes yesterday's value and the chart period is D1. it is represents recent market volatility.

by the input argument, can set the period of ATR.



