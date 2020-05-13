Thermometer of Market

 Measure the temperature of the market  Like a thermometer .The function of this indicator is to measure the temperature of the market ,it is  just like that using a thermometer to measuring water temperature, directly  to show where the market is running and where it is likely to reach.


  • Pivot Point is a resistance and support system. It has been widely used at froex,stocks, futures, treasury bonds and indexes. It is an effective support resistance analysis system.
  • Average True Range(ATR) is used to measure the volatility of market prices. ATR  represents the actual situation of the market in the past period of time, and in many cases reflects the energy of the recent market.

  • Mraket has  its own rules,sometimes the market is very gentle, sometimes is very strong waves.  Based on Pivot Point and ATR, we can predict the where the market is most likely to go and where it is most likely to back.


This indicator provide  two algorithms, Pivot Point and ATR, you can switch between the two algorithms at any time.


Pivot Point

  • Support Levels
  • P=(LastClose+LastHigh+LastLow)/3;

  • S1=2*P-LastHigh;
  • S2=P-(LastHigh-LastLow);
  • S3=(2*P)-((2*LastHigh)-LastLow);
  • Resistance Levels

  • R1=2*P-LastLow;
  • R2=P+(LastHigh-LastLow);
  • R3=(2*P)+(LastHigh-(2*LastLow));
   the defaut is yersterday's prices, and  there have a modified interface to set any price you need.

ATR：
  The ATR value takes yesterday's value and the chart period is D1. it is represents recent market volatility. 
by the input argument, can set the period of ATR.

User Inputs

  • ATR Period   - set here the Average True Range period ,  it can be 1,2,3..14. .
  • Ratio of ATR to Alert - set here the ratio you want to show in the monitor,default is 0.5, more than 0,and not greater than 2
  • X Distance  - set here the x distance.
  • Y Distance   - set here the y distance.
  • Thermometer Height   - set here the Thermometer height.
  • Thermometer Width    - set here the Thermometer width.
  • Thermometer0 color   - set here the color.
  • Thermometer1 color   - set here the color.
  • Font color1   - set here the color.
  • Font color2   - set here the color.


Notice:
  Sometimes, the base data for this indicator cannot  load immediately and correctly ,when you first load it on a chart.
  If this happens, change the period of current chart to give the indicator an opportunity to update,it will know to refresh it's base data again.



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Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Support and Resistance Custom
Wen Cheng Wen
5 (1)
Indicators
Support and Resistance is a very important reference for trading.  This indicator provides customized support and resistance levels, automatic draw line and play music functions.  In addition to the custom RS, the default RS includes Pivot Point, Fibonacci, integer Price, MA, Bollinger Bands. Pivot Point is a resistance and support system. It has been widely used at froex,stocks, futures, treasury bonds and indexes. It is an effective support resistance analysis system. Fibonacci also known as t
MACD 3lines predict monitor
Wen Cheng Wen
Indicators
MACD with two lines and  bar, Predict the price,  moniotr all period,  play sound when it changed. If there is any other need， contact me. MACD = [stockPrices,12]EMA - [stockPrices,26]EMA signal = [MACD,9]EMA divergence = MACD – signal User Inputs Fast EMA Period - Fast moving average line, the default period is 12. Slow EMA Period- Slow moving average line, the default period is 26. Signal SMA Period - set signal period , the default period is 9.
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