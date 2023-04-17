Tails is an indicator that predicts where the price will rebound and reach in a day candle. This indicator does not repaint and is to be used in time frames below D1.

By default, the indicator will plot two support and two resistance lines. If needed, you can set the extended levels to "true" to show three support and three resistance lines.

Input Parameters

Extended_Levels - show extended levels in the chart;

Clr_Support - color for the support lines;

Clr_Resistance - color for the resistance lines;

Clr_Seperator - color for day separators;

Line_Style - style for the lines.





Support Telegram https://t.me/stepperbo



