Opening Range Breakout EA

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  • Dua Yong Rew
    Dua Yong Rew

    Dua Yong Rew

    4.5 (2)
    For success in trading, a solid strategy or EA is essential. Additionally, choosing the right broker is crucial for a smooth journey. Here are the brokers I have traded with and successfully withdrawn funds from.
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    7 products 249 topics 1271 comments
  • Version: 1.12
  • Updated: 27 September 2023
  • Activations: 5

An Opening Range Breakout (ORB) EA is an automated trading system that is designed to trade a financial instrument based on a specific strategy called an Opening Range Breakout. The strategy is commonly used by day traders in the financial markets, particularly in the stock market.

The Opening Range Breakout strategy is based on the idea that the first few minutes of the trading day can be particularly volatile, and that a significant move in the price of a stock or other financial instrument can occur during this time. The strategy involves identifying the high and low price range of the first few minutes of the trading day, and then placing buy or sell orders at a certain distance from this range. If the price breaks out of this range, the buy or sell orders are triggered, and the trader can make a profit from the resulting price movement.

The ORB EA automates this strategy by using algorithms to identify the high and low range of the first few minutes of the trading day and placing buy or sell orders based on this range. The EA can be programmed to include additional criteria, such as stop-loss orders, take-profit orders, and other risk management parameters.


Variable Explanation

ORB Day Shift - 0 is current day, 1 is a day before, 2 is 2 days before...

ORB Start Hour,  ORB Start Min - Starting hour and minute of range

ORB End Hour,  ORB End Min - Ending hour and minute of range

PO End Hour, PO End Min - Time to delete PO


Stretch (Buy) - Points to add to Buy PO

Stretch (Sell) - Points to add to Sell PO


Support Telegram https://t.me/stepperbo


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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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News Manager Free
Dua Yong Rew
Utilities
This EA will read news from MQL website and create global variable to indicate if there is a news reported within the specified time frame. You can then read these global variable in your EA to filter out trades. Global variable format - News_CHF, News_EUR, News_GBP, News_JPY and News_USD If value is 0 means no news. If value is 1 means there is news reported within the specified time frame. Please comment to give suggestion to improve it.
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Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Utilities
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
Tails
Dua Yong Rew
Indicators
Tails is an indicator that predicts where the price will rebound and reach in a day candle. This indicator does not repaint and is to be used in time frames below D1. By default, the indicator will plot two support and two resistance lines. If needed, you can set the extended levels to "true" to show three support and three resistance lines. Input Parameters Extended_Levels - show extended levels in the chart; Clr_Support - color for the support lines; Clr_Resistance - color for the resistance
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Night Scalper EU
Dua Yong Rew
5 (1)
Experts
Night Scalper is a professionally coded night scalper that trades during the quiet session one hour before and after rollover timing. It is designed to trade EURUSD ( M5 timeframe ), though it is not limited to this currency pair. It does not use dangerous strategies, such as grid or martingale strategies, so it is a safe Expert Advisor. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well with this EA, please visit my
Tails EA
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
Tails EA is not intended to do live trading, but rather to serve as a demonstration tool to show the power of the Tails Indicator and to help find the correct offset for a specific currency pair. A signal is taken when the price level breaches SR level 1 and the trade is reversed. Tails indicator here Tails is an indicator that predicts where the price will rebound and reach in a day candle. This indicator does not repaint and is to be used in time frames below D1. Support Telegram   https://
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