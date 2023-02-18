Night Scalper EU
- Experts
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Dua Yong RewFor success in trading, a solid strategy or EA is essential. Additionally, choosing the right broker is crucial for a smooth journey. Here are the brokers I have traded with and successfully withdrawn funds from.
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I use FXVM as my VPS provider. Sign up with the link below
- Version: 1.27
- Updated: 13 April 2024
- Activations: 5
Night Scalper is a professionally coded night scalper that trades during the quiet session one hour before and after rollover timing. It is designed to trade EURUSD (M5 timeframe), though it is not limited to this currency pair.
It does not use dangerous strategies, such as grid or martingale strategies, so it is a safe Expert Advisor.
It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well with this EA, please visit my profile to check it out.
Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1662008
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1735923
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/85278
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1263823
VPS Provider
For every 10 sales, the promotional price of $175 will increase by $50.
Support Telegram https://t.me/stepperbo
Recommended Set files and News filter file
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94219?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#!tab=comments&comment=45099077
Where should the News filter file be placed?
Open MT5, click File, then Open Data Folder, double-click the MQL5 folder, and then select Files folder. Place the News.csv file in that directory.
How to update the News file?
Get the news from https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar
Important! Set the calendar time zone to GMT +0
I only filter High Impact News.
Entry example > 2023.01.24 09:30;GBP
yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm;Currency
Brings profit. Works stably. The author always answers questions. There are no martingales or grids. Don't forget about risk management. Choose a good broker.