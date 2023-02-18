Night Scalper EU

5
  • Experts
  • Dua Yong Rew
    Dua Yong Rew

    Dua Yong Rew

    4.5 (2)
    For success in trading, a solid strategy or EA is essential. Additionally, choosing the right broker is crucial for a smooth journey. Here are the brokers I have traded with and successfully withdrawn funds from.
    ---
    I use FXVM as my VPS provider. Sign up with the link below
    7 products 249 topics 1271 comments
  • Version: 1.27
  • Updated: 13 April 2024
  • Activations: 5

Night Scalper is a professionally coded night scalper that trades during the quiet session one hour before and after rollover timing. It is designed to trade EURUSD (M5 timeframe), though it is not limited to this currency pair.

It does not use dangerous strategies, such as grid or martingale strategies, so it is a safe Expert Advisor.

It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well with this EA, please visit my profile to check it out.


Live Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1662008

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1735923

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/85278

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1263823


VPS Provider

https://fxvm.net/?aff=19429


For every 10 sales, the promotional price of $175 will increase by $50.


Support Telegram https://t.me/stepperbo


Recommended Set files and News filter file

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94219?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#!tab=comments&comment=45099077


Where should the News filter file be placed?

Open MT5, click File, then Open Data Folder, double-click the MQL5 folder, and then select Files folder. Place the News.csv file in that directory.


How to update the News file?

Get the news from https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar

Important! Set the calendar time zone to GMT +0

I only filter High Impact News.

Entry example > 2023.01.24 09:30;GBP

yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm;Currency


Reviews 1
oto moto
305
oto moto 2023.03.23 16:08 
 

Brings profit. Works stably. The author always answers questions. There are no martingales or grids. Don't forget about risk management. Choose a good broker.

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oto moto
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oto moto 2023.03.23 16:08 
 

Brings profit. Works stably. The author always answers questions. There are no martingales or grids. Don't forget about risk management. Choose a good broker.

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