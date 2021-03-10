News Manager Free
- Utilities
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Dua Yong RewFor success in trading, a solid strategy or EA is essential. Additionally, choosing the right broker is crucial for a smooth journey. Here are the brokers I have traded with and successfully withdrawn funds from.
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- Version: 1.0
This EA will read news from MQL website and create global variable to indicate if there is a news reported within the specified time frame.
You can then read these global variable in your EA to filter out trades.
Global variable format - News_CHF, News_EUR, News_GBP, News_JPY and News_USD
If value is 0 means no news.
If value is 1 means there is news reported within the specified time frame.
Please comment to give suggestion to improve it.