News Manager Free

This EA will read news from MQL website and create global variable to indicate if there is a news reported within the specified time frame.

You can then read these global variable in your EA to filter out trades.

Global variable format - News_CHF, News_EUR, News_GBP, News_JPY and News_USD

If value is 0 means no news.

If value is 1 means there is news reported within the specified time frame.


Please comment to give suggestion to improve it.

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Utilities
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
Tails
Dua Yong Rew
Indicators
Tails is an indicator that predicts where the price will rebound and reach in a day candle. This indicator does not repaint and is to be used in time frames below D1. By default, the indicator will plot two support and two resistance lines. If needed, you can set the extended levels to "true" to show three support and three resistance lines. Input Parameters Extended_Levels - show extended levels in the chart; Clr_Support - color for the support lines; Clr_Resistance - color for the resistance
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Night Scalper EU
Dua Yong Rew
5 (1)
Experts
Night Scalper is a professionally coded night scalper that trades during the quiet session one hour before and after rollover timing. It is designed to trade EURUSD ( M5 timeframe ), though it is not limited to this currency pair. It does not use dangerous strategies, such as grid or martingale strategies, so it is a safe Expert Advisor. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well with this EA, please visit my
Opening Range Breakout EA
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
An Opening Range Breakout (ORB) EA is an automated trading system that is designed to trade a financial instrument based on a specific strategy called an Opening Range Breakout. The strategy is commonly used by day traders in the financial markets, particularly in the stock market. The Opening Range Breakout strategy is based on the idea that the first few minutes of the trading day can be particularly volatile, and that a significant move in the price of a stock or other financial instrument ca
Tails EA
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
Tails EA is not intended to do live trading, but rather to serve as a demonstration tool to show the power of the Tails Indicator and to help find the correct offset for a specific currency pair. A signal is taken when the price level breaches SR level 1 and the trade is reversed. Tails indicator here Tails is an indicator that predicts where the price will rebound and reach in a day candle. This indicator does not repaint and is to be used in time frames below D1. Support Telegram   https://
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