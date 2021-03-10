News Manager Free

This EA will read news from MQL website and create global variable to indicate if there is a news reported within the specified time frame.

You can then read these global variable in your EA to filter out trades.

Global variable format - News_CHF, News_EUR, News_GBP, News_JPY and News_USD

If value is 0 means no news.

If value is 1 means there is news reported within the specified time frame.





Please comment to give suggestion to improve it.