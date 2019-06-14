MegaBestPanel
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MegaBestPanel - is a panel that displays signal data on the three main timeframes. To display the results used a lot of currency pairs. This indicator is based on the MegaBest indicator. Now you can see a comprehensive picture of the market in one window! The indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises around the average price. The indicator does not redraw and is not late. The probability of a successful trend is 90%.