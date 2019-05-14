Anchored VWAP

  • Indicators
  • Pankaj Prasade
    Pankaj Prasade

    Pankaj Prasade

    • Trader and analyst at  Trading
    • India
    • 2180
    5 (3)
    An independent Market analyst.
    Specialise in developing Metatrader 4 based trading strategies.
    Have trained new traders on trading different asset classes (Forex/ Commodities/ F&O).
    Have developed MS Excel based analysis models to trade derivatives - Futures and Options.
    4 products
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 11 April 2021
  • Activations: 5

Dear traders!

This indicator automatically displays multiple Anchored VWAPs (AVWAPs) on the chart. They act as strong Supports or Resistances. They add a lot of confluence to trading systems.

As per feedbacks from users, we have incorporated BOTH AVWAPs in latest version.

HL AVWAPs and Time AVWAP.


Let us understand about them in brief.

In Inputs section, from Display Choice, user can select either or both of abovementioned AVWAPs.


1. HL AVWAPs - Anchor VWAP Bands from Swing High / Low, within selected period.

By default, Period=100. That means, AVWAP bands will be drawn from Highest & Lowest bars within last 100 bars. It is advisable to select period between 50-250. User may change it as per market and timeframe being traded.


2. Time AVWAP - Anchor VWAP line from selected Date- Time.

It is prudent to select a significant point as Anchoring point.

Some suggestions are..

- 1st day of the month

- Earnings release date

- Big Gap up or gap down

- All Time High/ Low

- Big Breakout point


Further, if you have any problems using the indicator or have any other questions, do not hesitate to contact us at the email address provided in the indicator.


About us:

We are a small team of professional traders with experience in forex- stock markets & software development. We have over 10 years experience and specialize in the development of MetaTrader4 indicators- expert advisors. We also develop MS Excel-based trading strategies for futures and options.

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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Dear traders, ProTradeSignals is a professional trading indicator. It performs Multi time frame analysis using Price- Volumes- Volatility. Main indicator alongwith its adaptive bands  helps in trading in different market conditions. Please refer to attached video for detailed information on the indicator. If you have any further queries, feel free to write to use. Thanks for showing interest in this indicator. About us: We are a small team of professional traders with experience in forex- s
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Dear traders! This indicator   automatically plots SuperTrends across 3 timeframes. SuperTrend is a trend following indicator. However, it is not much useful on single timeframe, as that gives many whipsaws. Professionals analysis  across multi timeframes before taking trades.  This adds confluence to trade setups.For the same purpose, Pro SuperTrends shows trend (or absence of trend) on 3 timeframes. Our trading odds improve, when positions are aligned with higher timeframes. Further, SuperTren
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Sunny Ho
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sunnychow 2019.05.15 19:15 
 

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