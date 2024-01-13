Pro SuperTrends

  • Indicators
  • Pankaj Prasade
    Pankaj Prasade

    Pankaj Prasade

    • Trader and analyst at  Trading
    • India
    • 2178
    5 (3)
    An independent Market analyst.
    Specialise in developing Metatrader 4 based trading strategies.
    Have trained new traders on trading different asset classes (Forex/ Commodities/ F&O).
    Have developed MS Excel based analysis models to trade derivatives - Futures and Options.
    4 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 5

Dear traders!

This indicator automatically plots SuperTrends across 3 timeframes.

SuperTrend is a trend following indicator. However, it is not much useful on single timeframe, as that gives many whipsaws.

Professionals analysis across multi timeframes before taking trades. This adds confluence to trade setups.For the same purpose, Pro SuperTrends shows trend (or absence of trend) on 3 timeframes.

Our trading odds improve, when positions are aligned with higher timeframes. Further, SuperTrends also act as Supports and Resistances. They add a lot of confluence to trading systems.

The indicator plots 3 SuperTrend lines.

SuperTrend 1: This plots for current timeframe.

SuperTrend 2 & 3: These 2 lines plot for higher timeframes.


SuperTrend 2: Here, we can chose either next higher timeframe or 2 timeframes higher.

E.g. Current timeframe: 1minute.

In Value field, by default, 1 timeframe higher. Thus, SuperTrend for 5 minute timeframe is shown. Here, if we select  2 timeframes higher.... SuperTrend for 15minute timeframe is shown. 


SuperTrend 3: Here, we can chose either 2 or 3 timeframes higher.

E.g. Current timeframe: 15minute.

In Value field, by default, 2 timeframe higher. Thus, SuperTrend for Hourly timeframe is shown. Here, if we select  3 timeframes higher.... SuperTrend for 4 Hour timeframe is shown. 


How to use the indicator?

- Support - resistance. These STs tend to act as Support- resistances, specially from higher timeframes. These can give us better Reward- risk for trade setups.

- Identifying market phases: Market is not trending all the time. There are times, it would be in uptrend/ downtrend, sometimes it would consolidate or just be choppy. When all STs are aligned in same direction, this gives insights into strength of the trend. When STs are mixed, market can be choppy.


Further, if you have any problems using the indicator or have any other questions, do not hesitate to contact us at the email address provided in the indicator.


About us:

We are a small team of professional traders with experience in forex- stock markets & software development. We have over 10 years experience and specialize in the development of MetaTrader4 indicators- expert advisors. We also develop MS Excel-based trading strategies for futures and options.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Indicators
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Mechanism Trend
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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Hi Friends, This free indicator displays Tick chart on MetaTrader4 platform. Feel free to use it for Day trading or Scalping. Please give generous reviews and feedbacks for the product. All The Best! Note: When this indicator is initially applied to a chart, it will not show any output. Once price starts moving then Ticks will start getting displayed. Thus when markets are closed, it won't have fresh ticks to display. About us We are a small team of professional traders with experience in fore
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Dear traders, ProTradeSignals is a professional trading indicator. It performs Multi time frame analysis using Price- Volumes- Volatility. Main indicator alongwith its adaptive bands  helps in trading in different market conditions. Please refer to attached video for detailed information on the indicator. If you have any further queries, feel free to write to use. Thanks for showing interest in this indicator. About us: We are a small team of professional traders with experience in forex- s
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