BVG BankAlgo EA

📌 BVG BankAlgo EA – Smart DCA & Hedge Recovery System

BVG BankAlgo EA is an institutional-style trading engine that combines an adaptive DCA scaling strategy with a powerful Hedge Recovery System.
No indicators, no repaint, no lag — only pure price-driven execution designed for low drawdown and fast cycle recovery.

The EA is fully customizable and suitable for M1 trading, where precision and speed matter the most.

🔥 Key Advantages

Dual Engine: DCA + Hedge

  • DCA module opens positions at controlled step distances

  • Hedge module stabilizes equity when the market trends strongly

  • Both systems work independently or together

Money-Based Take Profit

  • Each cycle closes when reaching a defined profit in money

  • Supports Global TP for closing all positions at once

Advanced Risk Protection

  • Max Drawdown % limit

  • Max orders limit

  • Minimum balance protection

  • Complete cycle control

Lightweight & Fast Execution

  • Works on all brokers

  • Fully compatible with ECN accounts

  • Low CPU & memory usage

No Indicators Needed

  • Stable on all market conditions

  • Works for scaling, recovery and range phases

  • Ideal for scalper-style entries and volatility movements

📈 How It Works

  1. EA opens an initial position (Buy or Sell).

  2. If price moves against the trade, the DCA module adds positions at fixed steps.

  3. If the trend continues, the Hedge module opens opposite positions to reduce floating loss.

  4. The cycle closes when:

    • DCA TP money is reached

    • Hedge TP money is reached

    • Global TP is hit

This method achieves:

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdown

  • High probability of cycle completion

⚙️ Input Parameters

DCA Settings

  • UseDCA – Enable/disable DCA module

  • DCA_StartLot – Initial DCA lot size

  • DCA_K – Lot multiplier for DCA scaling

  • DCA_Step – Minimum distance between DCA trades

  • DCA_TP_Money – Take profit in money for DCA cycle

  • DCA_MaxSameDirectionOrders – Max DCA orders allowed

Hedge Settings

  • UseHedge – Enable hedge trading

  • HG_StartLot – Initial Hedge lot size

  • HG_Step – Distance between hedge layers

  • HG_TP_Money – Profit target for hedge cycle

  • HG_MaxOrders – Max hedge trades

Global TP

  • UseGlobalTP – Enable global close

  • GlobalTP_Money – Target profit for all positions combined

Protection

  • DCA_MaxDDPercent – Maximum allowed drawdown

  • MinBalanceLimit – Stop trading below this balance

🧪 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

  • Account type: ECN / Raw spread

  • Minimum deposit: $100–$300 (Cent or Standard)


Video BVG BankAlgo EA
Recommended products
Night Hunter Pro
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.38 (53)
Experts
EA has a  live track record  with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown : Best Pairs   (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth . It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all t
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Experts
Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
Scalping PartnerPro EA
Victor Ramon Castillo Duran
Experts
S•calping partner PRO - Phantom Precision in the Market The low price does not reflect a lack of confidence in this Expert Advisor. On the contrary, I promised myself that when I developed an EA that could truly help traders, I would make it accessible to everyone. Unfortunately, the MQL5 Market does not allow free products, and the minimum price is $30 — so that's what I'm offering it for. Available for both MT4 A fully automated expert advisor designed for smart scalping on any curren
FxGold marathon breakout
Mr Anuchat Udomsin
Experts
FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern. EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result . EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which  is a volatile and highly liquid commodity Features: Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss. Auto MM Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing. All opened positi
TPS Pair Hedging EA
Gopal Goswami
Experts
Introducing the TPS Pair Hedging EA – Your Ultimate Solution for Precise Pair Trading Strategies! Are you seeking to navigate the intricate world of forex pair trading with finesse and efficiency? Look no further than the TPS Pair Hedging EA, your advanced trading companion designed to excel in dynamic market conditions. The TPS Pair Hedging EA empowers traders with a cutting-edge algorithm that seamlessly identifies and capitalizes on correlated movements within currency pairs. Through intellig
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Indicators
The indicator shows on the chart the accurate market entry points, accurate exit points, maximum possible profit of a deal (for those who take profit according to their own system for exiting deals), points for trailing the open positions, as well as detailed statistics. Statistics allows to choose the most profitable trading instruments, and also to determine the potential profits. The indicator does not redraw its signals! The indicator is simple to set up and manage, and is suitable for begin
Shark Expert Advisor
Farhad Kia
5 (1)
Experts
This EA is working based on our Shark indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22786 ). After forward testing this EA for more than 2 months and publishing live signals on our Telegram channel https://t.me/SharkChannel , we received so many positive feed-backs from the clients. Therefore, I decided to put this simple but nice EA on the Market! The robot is multi pair and multi timeframe. So it can monitor several instruments on different timeframes to find shark patterns and then trade
Best Win Lite
Chun Kit Lee
Experts
Best Win EA - Lite is Best Win - Lite Vision,the prodect page :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44014 The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, A
T Dog
Chi Hi Wu
1 (1)
Experts
T Dog is a fully automatic trading robot which is the result of more than 10 years of the market study and programming expert advisors. You could run on all Forex, Indexes and Commodities. It uses a multiple indicators to determine the market entry with an advanced exit-algorithms. T Dog build-in News filter which able to stop trading during the news releases. It also possible to enable the trailing stop to secure your profits. No Grid No Martingale No Hedging No Arbitrage It is advised to use a
Best Win EA
Chun Kit Lee
Experts
The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, , or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own se
Damascus Dagger
Yu Pang Chan
3 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses scalping as its main strategy based on a statistical model called Bollinger Band. It embedded with two exit market strategies called 1st and 2nd dagger. The 1st dagger exits on the mid line of the band and the 2nd dagger exits by trailing until the maximum profit. It is recommended to use both strategies to lower the risk since it would split the lot into half for each dagger. Recommended: M5/M15, EURAUD/GBPAUD, ECN account Please add the news link ( http://ec.forexprost
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
StepperNewVision
Evgenii Matveev
Experts
Stepper new vision New grid advisor with martingale and reverse orders. Orders with a paired reverse order are trailing until the specified profit is reached. The TP line is also trailed for maximum possible profit. In case of a drawdown, the mechanism for decreasing the lot of "drained" orders is activated. New orders are opened by an oscillator signal and filtered by a trend indicator. When building the grid, the martingale principle is used with a constant rate of change in the lot. Warning!
Hedging Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 Version   : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 The Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated trading tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts while employing robust risk management through hedging strategies. This EA is meticulously crafted to identify optimal breakout opportunities, leveraging increased market liquidity to maximize trading potential. By combining breakout logic with effective risk man
FiboMagic Expert
Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in conjunction with the FiboMagic Pro indicator  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site+Profile   FiboMagic Pro shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear criteria for the entry point for breaking the countertrend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit point criteria based on levels FiboMagic Expert provides you with semi-automatic trading based on indicator signals, namely: The FiboMagic Expert Advisor provides you with semi-automatic trading
EA Atom
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Atom is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA works on the breakdown of the high or low levels of the previous day Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis. Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat! The settings are available in the discussion of the advis
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
HF PriceGrid
Wong Sze Wai
5 (1)
Utilities
This indicator help you to easily calculate the price moving. You can change the gird size withing the input parameter for your trading style, such as hedge, swing trader, ect. It can let you easy to find your takeprofit and stoploss target price in chart. For more about my tools and EA, you can join my channel below, thank you. Telegram channel:   t.me/HenryEAChannel
FREE
IARobotic
Richard Cristian De Oliveira
Experts
Robô com lucro de 100% garantido, lucros com loot a partir de 0,01 com valor de 1 EUR de Banca. Tudo será passado com a compra, entre as moedas para operar e como lucrar com o máximo. Robô faz 300% com banca de 1000 EUR em um mês. Robot with 100% guaranteed profit, profits with loot from 0.01 with value of 1 EUR Of Bankroll. Everything will be passed with the purchase, between the coins to trade and how to profit from the maximum. Robot makes 300% with bankroll of 1000 EUR in a month. IAROBO
BB vector dynamics robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
BBVectorDynamics_Robot is an innovative trading advisor specifically designed for volatile markets. Based on unique algorithms for analyzing market forces and identifying imbalances between buyers and sellers, this advisor helps you make precise and well-considered decisions in the trading process. Main features of the bb vector dynamics_robot advisor: Calculation of dynamic vectors. System determines the differences between the extreme price values and smoothed averages over a specified perio
Beluga
SERGEI CHERNOV
Experts
Beluga is a fully automated expert Advisor that opens orders in the direction of a local trend. Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism. A money management system is provided - with an increase in the Deposit, the volume of the opened position increases, which is calculated automatically. Input parameters: Magic-position ID Lot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled UseFixStoploss - use a fixed stop loss Num
Lemon Cat Scalper Free
Chun Wan Yeung
2 (1)
Experts
Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
FREE
FiboMagic Auto
Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in tandem with the FiboMagic Pro indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site +Profile The FiboMagic Pro indicator shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear entry point criteria for breaking the counter-trend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit criteria based on levels The FiboMagic Auto Expert Advisor provides you with automatic trading based on the signals of the FiboMagic Pro indicator, namely: - analyzes the breakout of the cou
SMA Trend
Marco Barbosa
Experts
This Expert seeks price trends through the interaction of two SMA's. The main idea is to lose little and quickly and win slowly and a lot. Operational: When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average and the price is above the faster moving average, this is an entry signal to buy. When the price crosses below the faster moving average, this is a signal to close the trade. The same happens for sales entry and exit, but with the opposite logic. The best results were obt
Hidden Gem EurUsd
rachid el jaafari
Experts
Hidden Gem: AI-Powered Precision for EURUSD Trading with Institutional-Grade Risk Management Hidden Gem – EURUSD Edition is a specialized version of the next-generation Expert Advisor (EA), designed exclusively for one of the most traded currency pairs in the world: EUR/USD . This elite version harnesses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver ultra-precise trade execution, tailored risk-reward strategies, and market-adaptive logic focused solely on the EURUSD pair. Core Innovations AI-D
Night EA
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators. It works with logics in slow market. It's very important to give GMT-offset value to EA. GMT-offset value is the value that need to be according to chart off-set time. If your chart is GMT +3 than give GMT Offset value 3. Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Lot Size: manual lot size if "money management" is disabled Money management: EA will decide the lot size if t
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
Shauns CoPilot
Shaun Mark Featherstone
5 (6)
Experts
Shaun’s CoPilot EA:              Flagship Precision EA from a Renowned EA Expert (Currently 8 more sales until price increases to $210) DOWNLOAD SET FILES HERE                                                                                                                                          You can view live trading results on myfxbook here -  myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-trader-darwinex-zero/11547575 Bonus: Private Telegra
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith is a powerful and disciplined algorithm for XAUUSD (gold). It does not use risky methods (grids, martingale, etc.), and every trade is protected by a stop loss . Logic: it looks for a trend move and trades pullbacks , opening only one position per signal. No complex setup — defaults are tuned for live use: drop the EA on a chart and start trading. Why it’s reliable Safe structure: no grids
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: The First Self-Learning Trading System on the Market Allow me to introduce   EvoTrade —a unique trading advisor built using cutting-edge technologies in computer vision and data analysis. It is the first self-learning trading system on the market, operating in real-time. EvoTrade analyzes market conditions, adapts strategies, and dynamically adjusts to changes, delivering exceptional precision in any environment. EvoTrade   employs advanced neural networks, including Long Short-Term Me
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Please write to me after Purchase to receive the Manual as a PDF and a link to a detailed Explainer Video !!! Always start up EA with a setting!!! Here download SETFILE and instructions   Candle Power EA Mean Reversion Stock Strategy for the S+P 500 Five combined strategies as a portfolio approach – developed for volatile market phases, corrections, and as a potential tactical portfolio hedge. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
More from author
BVG Algo Trader
Van Thong Vo
Experts
BVG Algo Trader BVG Algo Trader is a fully automated trading system designed for stable long-term operation under different market conditions. The EA uses a dynamic averaging algorithm with intelligent position management, volatility filters, trend detection and built-in protection layers. No risky strategies such as tick scalping, arbitrage or high-frequency trading are used. Key Features Smart Position Management The EA applies a controlled averaging mechanism combined with volatility-based
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review