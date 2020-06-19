Hi Friends,

This free indicator displays Tick chart on MetaTrader4 platform.

Feel free to use it for Day trading or Scalping. Please give generous reviews and feedbacks for the product.

All The Best!





Note: When this indicator is initially applied to a chart, it will not show any output. Once price starts moving then Ticks will start getting displayed. Thus when markets are closed, it won't have fresh ticks to display.





About us

We are a small team of professional traders with experience in forex- stock markets & software development. We have over 10 years experience and specialize in the development of MetaTrader4 indicators- expert advisors. We also develop MS Excel-based trading strategies for futures and options.

