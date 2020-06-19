ProTick
- Indicators
-
Pankaj PrasadeAn independent Market analyst.
Specialise in developing Metatrader 4 based trading strategies.
Have trained new traders on trading different asset classes (Forex/ Commodities/ F&O).
Have developed MS Excel based analysis models to trade derivatives - Futures and Options.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 August 2020
Hi Friends,
This free indicator displays Tick chart on MetaTrader4 platform.
Feel free to use it for Day trading or Scalping. Please give generous reviews and feedbacks for the product.
All The Best!
Note: When this indicator is initially applied to a chart, it will not show any output. Once price starts moving then Ticks will start getting displayed. Thus when markets are closed, it won't have fresh ticks to display.
About us
We are a small team of professional traders with experience in forex- stock markets & software development. We have over 10 years experience and specialize in the development of MetaTrader4 indicators- expert advisors. We also develop MS Excel-based trading strategies for futures and options.
Quick response from the producer. Thank you.