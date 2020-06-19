ProTick

5
  • Indicators
  • Pankaj Prasade
    Pankaj Prasade

    Pankaj Prasade

    • Trader and analyst at  Trading
    • India
    • 2176
    5 (3)
    An independent Market analyst.
    Specialise in developing Metatrader 4 based trading strategies.
    Have trained new traders on trading different asset classes (Forex/ Commodities/ F&O).
    Have developed MS Excel based analysis models to trade derivatives - Futures and Options.
    4 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 7 August 2020

Hi Friends,

This free indicator displays Tick chart on MetaTrader4 platform.

Feel free to use it for Day trading or Scalping. Please give generous reviews and feedbacks for the product.

All The Best!


Note: When this indicator is initially applied to a chart, it will not show any output. Once price starts moving then Ticks will start getting displayed. Thus when markets are closed, it won't have fresh ticks to display.


About us

We are a small team of professional traders with experience in forex- stock markets & software development. We have over 10 years experience and specialize in the development of MetaTrader4 indicators- expert advisors. We also develop MS Excel-based trading strategies for futures and options.

Reviews 1
uprightme
402
uprightme 2020.07.02 21:48 
 

Quick response from the producer. Thank you.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Dear traders! This indicator   automatically plots SuperTrends across 3 timeframes. SuperTrend is a trend following indicator. However, it is not much useful on single timeframe, as that gives many whipsaws. Professionals analysis  across multi timeframes before taking trades.  This adds confluence to trade setups.For the same purpose, Pro SuperTrends shows trend (or absence of trend) on 3 timeframes. Our trading odds improve, when positions are aligned with higher timeframes. Further, SuperTren
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uprightme
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uprightme 2020.07.02 21:48 
 

Quick response from the producer. Thank you.

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